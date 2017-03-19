The Asian Age | News

World, Americas

Car bomb threat at White House, security officals send alert

ANI
Published : Mar 19, 2017, 12:04 pm IST
Updated : Mar 19, 2017, 12:01 pm IST

Several streets around the White House were closed in what remained an ongoing operation.

The White House (Photo: AFP)
 The White House (Photo: AFP)

New York: Security officials got alerted after the driver of a car claimed to have a bomb in his vehicle as he drove up to the White House.

There was no confirmation of any device in the vehicle, but security at the White House was immediately upgraded, CNN reported.

One person was taken into custody after the incident and the vehicle was checked.

Several streets around the White House were closed in what remained an ongoing operation.

Tags: white house, security officials

