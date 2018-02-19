The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Feb 20, 2018 | Last Update : 12:21 AM IST

World, Americas

Black Lives Matter: Court awards family of woman shot dead by police USD 37 mn

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 19, 2018, 6:46 pm IST
Updated : Feb 19, 2018, 6:55 pm IST

Upholding Gaines, 23 and her son Kodi’s civil rights, six female jurors decided that Cpl Royce Ruby was in violation.

Ruby testified saying that it seemed as if Gaines was raising her weapon to shoot and defended the killing adding that ‘there was no choice.’ (Photo: Pixabay/ Representational)
 Ruby testified saying that it seemed as if Gaines was raising her weapon to shoot and defended the killing adding that ‘there was no choice.’ (Photo: Pixabay/ Representational)

Korryn Gaines’ family was just awarded USD 37 million in damages by a Baltimore jury.

Gaines, a black Maryland woman was shot dead by a county police in August, 2016 during a standoff. Her 5-year-old son was also injured during the incident, The Washington Post reported.

Upholding Gaines, 23 and her son Kodi’s civil rights, six female jurors decided that Cpl Royce Ruby was in violation.  

On 1st August in Randallstown police were serving a warrant for failure to appear in court over a traffic violation case when they kicked down Gaines’ door to find her standing with a shotgun. During the confrontation, country officer Ruby opened fire on Gaines leading to her fatal and sudden death.

Kodi has won USD 32 million and an additional USD 4.5 million was awarded to his toddler sister Karsyn in the civil suit decision.

Balitmore County Attorney Mike Field called the decision “disappointing” in a statement and said that the county was looking at options, including appeal.

Baltimore County police spokesman Shawn Vinson echoed Fields’ comments and went on to justify the shooting saying, "the state's attorney's office reviewed the situation and deemed the shooting justified." He declined to comment further.

"What we want is constitutional policing. We want them to be fair, we want them to have integrity, and we want justice," Dormeus said. "And if they can't do that, they shouldn't be a part of the police force," Gaines' mother, Rhanda Dormeus, told reporters Friday, adding that the police were untruthful in giving their accounts of the threat posed by Gaines.

The police department has made efforts, including beginning training in 2017 to equip officers to deal with incidents involving people with mental health issues.

Ruby testified saying that it seemed as if Gaines was raising her weapon to shoot and defended the killing adding that “there was no choice.”

Ruby, a white police officer, remains on the police force and in fact, has even been promoted to corporal as of 2017.

According to an analysis by the Washington Post, Gaines was one of the 962 Americans killed by police in 2016.

Tags: korryn gaines death, ruby royce, civil rights

MOST POPULAR

1

Sylvester Stallone falls once again falls prey to death hoax

2

Woman discovers she has 40 siblings by same sperm donor dad

3

Day of hat-tricks: Tiger's daredevilry in Baaghi franchise to continue with 3rd part

4

Party will provide free sanitary napkins if voted to power: Mahila Congress

5

UK’s toughest policing job: Indian-origin officer set to replace terror chief

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Stars made headlines with their attires and wins at The BAFTA British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

BAFTAs: Jolie, JLaw, raise voice in black, Duchess doesn't; stars win trophies

Sridevi inaugurated a noble initiative at a educational institution in Mumbai, where other celebrities were also spotted on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sridevi flags off noble initiative, other stars lend support to event in style

Asha Bhosle was honoured with the Yash Chopra Memorial Award at an event graced by numerous celebrities in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rekha, Parineeti in attendance as Asha Bhosle receives Yash Chopra Memorial award

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra, Urvashi Rautela and others were clicked in the city. See all the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town celebs spotting: Akshay, Sonakshi, Sidharth and Urvashi in the city

The first trailer of Sudhir Mishra’s Daas Dev is out. The trailer launch was attended by star cast of the film Richa Chadha, Rahul Bhat, Aditi Rao Hydari and also other B-town celebs. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Daas Dev trailer launch: Richa and Aditi bond as Paro and Chandramukhi

Kriti Sanon, Amyra Dastur looked pretty at the airport, Veerey Ki Wedding stars were seen promoting their film, Taimur Ali Khan and others spotted in the city. See all exclusive Bollywood pictures. (Viral Bhayani)

Kriti Sanon, Veerey Ki Wedding stars, Amyra Dastur clicked in the city

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham