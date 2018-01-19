The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jan 19, 2018 | Last Update : 08:00 PM IST

World, Americas

UK: Indian-origin ‘Chicken King’ rapped for sending biscuits to MPs

PTI
Published : Jan 19, 2018, 11:52 am IST
Updated : Jan 19, 2018, 11:52 am IST

The latest controversy came as Birmingham-based entrepreneur sold off his pizza brands - Goodfella's and San Marco for around 200 mn pounds.

The 2 Sisters Food Group sold the frozen pizza brands to Nomad Foods and plans to focus on its core business as one of the UK's largest poultry suppliers. (photo: 2 Sisters Food Group / Screengrab)
 The 2 Sisters Food Group sold the frozen pizza brands to Nomad Foods and plans to focus on its core business as one of the UK's largest poultry suppliers. (photo: 2 Sisters Food Group / Screengrab)

London: Britain's Indian-origin 'chicken king', Ranjit Singh Boparan, has been told off for sending boxes of biscuits to MPs investigating his company over a hygiene scandal.

The House of Commons' Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee, which had opened an investigation after an undercover media report revealed serious breaches at one of Ranjit Boparan's factories in 2017, wrote to the businessman to stress that the gifts were an "inappropriate gesture".

Neil Parish, chairman of the committee, said the gifts to several MPs were an "unwarranted attempt to impugn the Committee's impartiality".

"I would be grateful if you would respect the integrity and independence of the committee and avoid similar gestures in future," he said in a letter to Ranjit Boparan.

The gifts involved boxes of Fox Biscuits, a brand owned by the chicken king's 2 Sisters Group, which the committee either returned or gave to local food banks.

However, the company stressed there was nothing sinister in the Christmas presents.

"It was approximately eight packets of Fox's and Own Brand Biscuits which we send every year to a number of external stakeholders as a goodwill gesture at Christmas. We have responded formally to Parish explaining this," a 2 Sisters Group spokesperson said.

Ranjit Boparan had apologised for the hygiene scandal involving his West Bromwich factory and pledged a number of measures to improve standards, including increasing training for his workforce and installing cameras to monitor staff.

Several major UK supermarket chains had ended their poultry contract with the factory after a joint 'Guardian' and ITV News undercover investigation had revealed an instance of workers at the West Bromwich plant altering the source and slaughter date of poultry being processed, potentially rendering it unsafe.

Other sections of the footage, which was filmed in August 2017, showed chicken being picked off the floor and thrown back on to the production line, and older poultry being mixed with fresher birds.

The parliamentary committee had accepted Ranjit Boparan's written assurance of additional safety measures at all his plants and said that it would be closely monitoring their implementation with a view to investigating further if required.

The latest controversy came as the Birmingham-based entrepreneur sold off his pizza brands - Goodfella's and San Marco - for around 200 million pounds.

The 2 Sisters Food Group sold the frozen pizza brands to Nomad Foods and plans to focus on its core business as one of the UK's largest poultry suppliers.

"This deal represents our first major step to transform 2 Sisters and build a better business...The net proceeds from the sale are intended to be used to repay debt and to invest in the group's core businesses," Ranjit Boparan said.

Tags: ranjit singh boparan, uk, 2 sisters food group, nomad foods
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

MOST POPULAR

1

Twinkle at Oxford: Hope ‘Padman’ is a movement where biology doesn’t embarass women

2

Samsung patent reveals an all-screen display with 100 per cent screen-to-body ratio

3

IPL 2018: MS Dhoni reveals what happened before his retention by Chennai Super Kings

4

Sunny Leone to get her wax statue at Madame Tussauds Delhi

5

Europe and China jointly test storm satellite technology

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The traditional religious festival "Luminarias" is celebrated in honour of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals. (Photo: AFP)

Horses purified by fire at Spain's La Luminarias festival

The aim of this is festival is not only to boost tourism but to exhibit the talent of the budding artists across different platforms.

Night Bazaar in Mumbai Shopping Festival sees people in galore

Lohri, a popular winter time Punjabi folk festival, is being celebrated all over India. From ethnic to fusion to outright whacky, we list places that will give let have some Lohri experience.

Celebrate Lohri with lip smacking delicacies at these place

The Black Nazarene was brought to Manila by missionaries in 1606 and is believed to have survived disasters and calamities (Photo: AFP)

Crowds throng iconic Christ statue as part of biggest religious celebration in Philippines

During the festival devotees recite holy scriptures dedicated to the Hindu goddess Swasthani and Lord Shiva. (Photo: AP)

Month-long Madhav Narayan festival commences in Nepal

As one crisscrosses between home and work place, they hardly get time to introspect and strike a dialogue with our inner self. Travel enthusiast goes on an expedition not only for an adventure but also to attempt to walk in the unknown and challenge his own strengths. (Photos: Ameya Mondkar)

On an adventure from Agra to Himalayas

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham