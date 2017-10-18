The Asian Age | News

World, Americas

Richardson Police now using drones to find missing Indian-American 3-year-old

Mathews' parents both remain 'uncooperative' according to police.

 The police concentrated their efforts in a field near Richland College close to Sherin's home.(Photo: AFP)

Houston: Police in Richardson, Texas, are using drones in the search of missing 3-year-old Indian girl who mysteriously disappeared 11 days ago after her foster
father left her in an alley at 3 am for not drinking her milk.

Sherin Mathews vanished on October 7 after her adoptive father Wesley Mathews told police he left her outside their home at 3 am as punishment for not drinking her milk.

Despite it being more than ten days since the toddler went missing investigators are cautiously optimistic.

"We're always hopeful that we can find her alive, but time is our enemy. So, we're trying to progress as quickly as we possibly can in this case," Sergent Kevin Perlich said.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Officer and Mansfield Police Department were seen helping Richardson Police Department with the search for Sherin Mathews in an undisclosed location.

The police concentrated their efforts in a field near Richland College, which is less than 3 kms from Sherin's Richardson home, where she went missing.

Police said they conducted multiple searches in "areas of interest" they had developed during the course of the investigation, including fields, creeks and wooded areas.

Cadaver dogs were later seen arriving at the scene to help with the search.

Authorities told local media that earlier in the day they found "objects of interest," but did not specify what those objects were or how they are related to the case.

Drones are being used to help law enforcement officers in the search for Sherin.

"Detectives will evaluate the results of today's efforts while the investigation continues," Richardson police said on Facebook.

They added that they will continue to perform "specific searches" like this as tips come in. They searched the same area Friday but want to make sure they didn't miss anything.

Furthermore, police say the family's SUV disappeared for an hour the morning Sherin disappeared. Investigators are asking any neighbours with surveillance video of the vehicle to come forward.

Meanwhile, a priest placed a sign outside the Mathews' family home calling on Sherin's parents to "tell the truth."

"We the community are never going to stop until we find Sherin," said Thomas Ambalevelil.

Mathews' parents both remain "uncooperative," according to police.

Child Protective Services took custody of their other biological daughter, age 4, shortly after their father Wesley Mathews was arrested.

Wesley has since been arrested, and bonded out, on a charge of child endangerment and ordered to wear an ankle monitor as the investigation continues.

