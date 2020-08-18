Tuesday, Aug 18, 2020 | Last Update : 04:18 PM IST

146th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,694,614

47,310

Recovered

1,968,175

50,099

Deaths

51,059

762

Maharashtra60435842851420265 Tamil Nadu3439452839375886 Andhra Pradesh2966092091002732 Karnataka2269661414913956 Uttar Pradesh1582161048082515 Delhi1533671383014214 West Bengal119578897032473 Bihar10661876706542 Telangana9225570132703 Gujarat79816626792800 Assam7966856735197 Odisha6229443780406 Rajasthan6198946652886 Haryana4804040610550 Madhya Pradesh46385350251128 Kerala4614030025170 Punjab3269520180862 Jammu and Kashmir2889221296548 Jharkhand2406715348255 Chhatisgarh1599310598148 Uttarakhand124938485158 Goa119948058111 Puducherry80294627114 Tripura7219528659 Manipur4687273417 Himachal Pradesh4174283418 Nagaland345515307 Arunachal Pradesh274118935 Chandigarh2216118330 Meghalaya14206796 Sikkim11877011 Mizoram7893720
  World   Americas  18 Aug 2020  Michelle Obama to Americans: Vote like our lives depend on it
World, Americas

Michelle Obama to Americans: Vote like our lives depend on it

AP
Published : Aug 18, 2020, 12:39 pm IST
Updated : Aug 18, 2020, 12:39 pm IST

She offered a sharp rebuke of the Trump presidency, telling viewers that he “has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job"

Michelle Obama (AP photo)
 Michelle Obama (AP photo)

In this image from video, former first lady Michelle Obama speaks during the first night of the Democratic National Convention. AP photo

Michelle Obama is warning Americans to “vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it” during her speech at the Democratic National Convention.

 

In remarks that capped off Monday night’s event, Mrs. Obama offered a sharp rebuke of the Trump presidency, telling viewers that he “has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head.” “He cannot meet this moment,” she said.

She added that “if you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can.” Mrs. Obama emphasized the need for all Americans to vote, making reference to the voters who stayed home in 2016 and helped deliver Donald Trump the win that year, even as he lost the popular vote.

She says, “We’ve all been suffering the consequences.”

In contrast, she described Biden as a “profoundly decent man” who “knows what it takes to rescue an economy, beat back a pandemic and lead our country.”

 

Tags: michelle obama, 2020 us presidential elections, joe biden

Latest From World

Smoke rises from a rocket attack during Independence Day celebrations at the Defense Ministry in Kabul, Afghanistan. — AP photo

Mortar shells strike Kabul as Afghans mark Independence Day

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, second right, argues with a worker of the Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant in Minsk, Belarus. — AP photo

Belarus crisis: I'm not a saint, says Lukashenko

Canada's finance minister Bill Morneau announced his resignation Monday. (AFP Photo)

Canada finance minister Bill Morneau resigns amid charity scandal

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP)

Pelosi to call House back into session to vote on USPS bill

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham