The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jul 18, 2018 | Last Update : 12:21 PM IST

World, Americas

'Misspoke' about Russian meddling in US election during summit with Putin: Trump

PTI
Published : Jul 18, 2018, 11:51 am IST
Updated : Jul 18, 2018, 11:51 am IST

Trump said he reviewed a transcript of what he said, and decided to clarify his comments.

Trump's remarks came after he faced a barrage of criticism from his opponents and even from his own party for not backing the American intelligence community's assessment. (Photo: AP)
 Trump's remarks came after he faced a barrage of criticism from his opponents and even from his own party for not backing the American intelligence community's assessment. (Photo: AP)

Washington: In a major U-turn, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he accepts US intelligence agencies' conclusion that Russia interfered in the 2016 election and misspoke when he seemed to say otherwise in a press conference with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.

Trump's remarks came after he faced a barrage of criticism from his opponents and even from his own party for not backing the American intelligence community's assessment. Trump, making what he described as clarifying comments in a meeting with members of Congress, said he meant to say during the Helsinki press conference that he had no reason to think it was anyone other than Russia that interfered in the 2016 election.

Trump said he reviewed a transcript of what he said, and decided to clarify his comments.

He told reporters at the White House that he "believes (in) US Intelligence assessment (that Russian) interference (in elections) took place. I thought that I made myself very clear….I came back and said what's the big deal?” asserting that he has full faith in the American intelligence agencies.

"We'll move to aggressively to repeal and stop any interference in our election," he said.

Tags: donald trump, vladimir putin, trump-putin meet, 2016 us election meddling
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Open-air jail cafe, run by prisoners, big hit among tourists in Shimla

2

Katrina birthday: Deepika shocks with message, Alia proves all is well again

3

Rescued Thai boys may have 'cave disease'; here’s everything you need to know

4

First time in 80 years, Dalit groom takes out his baarat in UP's Kasganj

5

Woman planned to split lottery win with nephew, until she won

more

Editors' Picks

Katrina Kaif

Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: 5 things we must learn from the actress

Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Sanju.'

Sanju still riding high on success, set to touch 300 crore by day end

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan.

Vishwaroopam 2: Salman Khan to host Kamal Haasan on Dus Ka Dum 3 show

Arjun Kapoor

Not just Namastey England, Arjun Kapoor wants to do Katrina Kaif’s Singh Is King too?

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

more

ALSO FROMLife

The 21st annual mud festival features mud wrestling and mud sliding. (Photos: AP)

'Mud-slinging' was never this fun; Boryeong Mud Festival sees revellers go wild

Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls. (Photo:AFP)

Running of the bulls festival kicks off in Spain

The 2018 edition had a horology theme that saw revellers incorporate timepiece designs into their outfits (Photo: AFP)

Annual race in Durban sees visitors mixing African tradition with high fashion in outfits

From a peacock strutting its feathers in New Delhi to a baby gorilla born in Brookfield, here are animales who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The first contest was held in Coney Island on Independence Day in 1972.(Photo: AP)

New York: Fans flock to Coney Island to watch annual hot dog eating contest

The festival aims to change perceptions of the art form as an occupation associated with amateurs. (Photo: AP)

People flock to Israel's Rehovot for living statues festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham