Melania Trump, US lawmakers call for end to migrant family separations

Melania Trump did not denounce Donald Trump's administration's policy, but instead called for bipartisan immigration reform to fix issue.

'Mrs Trump hates to see children separated from their families and hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform,' her spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham told CNN. (Photo: AFP)

Washington: Democratic lawmakers vowed Sunday to end the "evil" separation of migrant children from their parents at the US border, as First Lady Melania Trump made a rare political plea to end the deeply controversial practice.

The "zero-tolerance" border security policy implemented by President Donald Trump's administration has sparked outrage on both sides of the political aisle and took on particular resonance as America celebrated Father's Day.

Trump has said he wants the separations to end, but continues to blame opposition Democrats for the crisis, which critics say is one of his own making.

"The Democrats should get together with their Republican counterparts and work something out on Border Security & Safety. Don't wait until after the election because you are going to lose!" he tweeted.

The Democrats should get together with their Republican counterparts and work something out on Border Security & Safety. Don’t wait until after the election because you are going to lose! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2018

His wife, who seldom wades into the political arena, opted to call for bipartisan immigration reform to fix the issue, rather than denounce the policy.

"Mrs Trump hates to see children separated from their families and hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform," her spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham told CNN.

"She believes we need to be a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with heart."

Laura Bush, the former first lady and wife of Republican ex-president George W. Bush, unflinchingly rejected the policy.

"I live in a border state. I appreciate the need to enforce and protect our international boundaries, but this zero-tolerance policy is cruel. It is immoral. And it breaks my heart," Bush, who lives in Texas, wrote in a Washington Post opinion piece.

Immigration is one of the most divisive, hot-button crises plaguing the Trump administration.

During one recent six-week period, the government said nearly 2,000 minors were separated from their parents or adult guardians -- a figure that only stoked the firestorm.

The number of separations has jumped since early May, when Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that all migrants illegally crossing the US border with Mexico would be arrested, regardless of whether the adults were seeking asylum.

Since children cannot be sent to the facilities where their parents are held, they are separated, which the American Academy of Pediatrics has warned causes "irreparable harm" to the children.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen insisted, however, that "we do not have a policy of separating families at the border. Period."

"For those seeking asylum at ports of entry, we have continued the policy from previous Administrations and will only separate if the child is in danger, there is no custodial relationship between 'family' members, or if the adult has broken a law," she wrote on Twitter.

"DHS takes very seriously its duty to protect minors in our temporary custody from gangs, traffickers, criminals and abuse."

'Massive child abuse'

Some of Trump's fellow Republicans have said the policy must end.

"What the administration has decided to do is to separate children from their parents to try to send a message that if you cross the border with children, your children are going to be ripped away from you," Senator Susan Collins told CBS television's "Face the Nation" news program.

"That's traumatizing to the children who are innocent victims, and it is contrary to our values in this country."

Amid deep divisions, congressional Republicans have struggled to craft a viable immigration plan.

The Republican-led House of Representatives may vote in the coming days on two immigration measures -- a hardline bill and a compromise measure that would limit legal immigration while also ending family separations.

"The question is whether Republicans will join us to say to the president, enough is enough," said Democratic Representative Sheila Jackson-Lee.

"I can assure you we'll be fighting to the end to stop this ugly, vile program that is harming children and creating massive child abuse."

After touring a converted Walmart supermarket that is now housing some 1,500 immigrant children, a group of Democratic lawmakers said there was "zero logic" to Trump's policy.

"They call it 'zero tolerance,' but a better name for it is zero humanity, and there's zero logic to this policy," said Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon.

"It's completely unacceptable under any moral code or under any religious tradition to injure children, inflict trauma on them in order to send some political message to adults somewhere overseas."

Merkley added that "hurting kids to get legislative leverage is unacceptable. It is evil."

Jackson-Lee accused Trump of lying by claiming he was simply following to the letter a previously existing law.

"The president is not telling the truth. There is no law, there is no policy that has allowed him to snatch children away from their families," she said.

Earlier, Representative David Cicilline said the policy was "undermining the founding values of this country."

"We saw the fear in the eyes of these children who are wondering when they will see their parent ever again. It's a disgrace, it's shameful and it's un-American," he added.

Ex-president Bill Clinton, a Democrat, also weighed in.

"These children should not be a negotiating tool. And reuniting them with their families would reaffirm America's belief in & support for all parents who love their children," he tweeted.