The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 18, 2017 | Last Update : 09:06 AM IST

World, Americas

Relationship with Pak extraordinarily complicated: US Press Secy

PTI
Published : Jan 18, 2017, 8:44 am IST
Updated : Jan 18, 2017, 9:00 am IST

Press Secretary Earnest said, US has a complicated relationship with Pakistan especiall when it comes to national security.

White House press secretary Josh Earnest during a press briefing. (Photo: AP)
 White House press secretary Josh Earnest during a press briefing. (Photo: AP)

Washington: Describing the Unites States' relationship with Pakistan as extraordinarily complicated, the outgoing Obama Administration has hoped that President-elect Donald Trump would deepen counter-terrorism cooperation with the country to make America a safer place.

"Obviously, the United States has an extraordinarily complicated relationship, particularly when it comes to national security with Pakistan," White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest said on Tuesday.

"There are some areas where the United States and Pakistan have been able to effectively cooperate to counter terrorism and to fight extremism, and that's served the interest of both countries, and obviously, tragically, Pakistan is a country where many victims of terrorism have been claimed," he said.

He said that Obama is certainly interested and hopeful that the next administration will be able to deepen that cooperation with Pakistan as it would enhance security in Pakistan and make America safer too.

Responding to a question on Afghanistan, Earnest said it will be the kind of issue that historians spend a lot of time looking at when evaluating President Obama's presidency.

"What President Obama promised to do when taking office was to refocus our attention on the threat from Al-Qaeda that emanates in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region, and President Obama put in place a strategy, working closely with his national security team at the state department and the intelligence community, and of course the Department of Defense," he said.

"Over the course of several years, in part relying on some new capabilities, succeeded in decimating core Al-Qaeda that previously menaced the United States from hideouts in the Afghanistan- Pakistan region," he added.

But the threat in that region of the world has not been eliminated and there continue to be a smaller number of US service members keeping us safe, engaging in counter-terrorism operations in Afghanistan, Earnest said.

"They're also working closely with thousands of troops from our NATO partners who are also there doing the same thing," he said.

"And I know there has been a question raised about how important a role NATO has played when it comes to counter-terrorism. You have to look no further than Afghanistan to assess just how valuable a contribution that they have made to that effort," he added.

Asserting that the situation in Afghanistan continues to be a concern, Earnest said the President would acknowledge that it is an area where the US has made important progress that has made the American people safer.

"...but there's still important work to be done in this region of the world and this is a responsibility that the incoming President will assume," he said.

Tags: donald trump, white house, terrorism, al-qaeda
Location: United States, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Nagpur: MLC poll candidate hands over Rs 8500 in Re 1 coins as deposit

2

Online dating may undermine mportance of intimacy

3

Stranded, without luggage but women boxers still pack a punch

4

Redmi Note 4 launch on January 19 confirmed by Xiaomi

5

Amazon apologises to Jewish lady for 'Uncle Adolf' note, fires staff

more

Editors' Picks

Deepa Jayakumar, the niece of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

'Open to joining AIADMK': Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa announces political debut

Zaira debuted in Aamir's critically acclaimed 'Dangal'.

Appeal to everyone to leave her alone: Aamir on furore over Zaira's apology

Representational Picture (Photo: File)

45 users get Rs 1 lakh each under the E-payment reward scheme

Congress Vice-President and Navjot Singh Sidhu. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Former BJP MP Navjot Singh Sidhu joins Congress

Parthiv Patel scored his fifth century against Mumbai, in First Class cricket. (Photo: PTI)

Gujarat beat Mumbai to clinch maiden Ranji Trophy title

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The makers of 'OK Jaanu' held a screening for film industry celebrities on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Sidharth, Kriti, others stars watch OK Jaanu

Hrithik celebrated his birthday on Tuesday and his close friends and relatives were snapped by shutterbugs. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik turns a year older with a bash for close ones

Two prayer meets in memory of Om Puri was held in Mumbai on Monday where numerous celebrties were present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebs pay respects to Om Puri at prayer meets

Priyanka Chopra, Dev Patel, Natalie Portman, John Trovolta and other stars were seen at the Golden Globe Awards held in Los Angeles late Sunday. (Photo: HFPA)

Celebs come out in their stylish best for Golden Globes

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Esha Gupta walked the ramp for Archana Kochhar's fashion show which was a part of a social initiative. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Alia, Esha dazzle on the ramp

Om Puri breathed his last on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home. We trace his journey in the film industry through these pictures.

A look at some of the most notable moments of Om Puri's life and career

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham