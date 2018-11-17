The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Nov 17, 2018 | Last Update : 03:56 PM IST

World, Americas

Revoking visas of H-1B holders' spouses will split families: US lawmakers

PTI
Published : Nov 17, 2018, 1:54 pm IST
Updated : Nov 17, 2018, 1:54 pm IST

H-4 visas are issued only to very close or immediate family members of the H-1B visa holders.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa through which many Indians workers are employed in US companies. (Representational Image)
  The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa through which many Indians workers are employed in US companies. (Representational Image)

Washington: A legislation seeking to stop the Trump administration from revoking the work authorisation of spouses of H1-B visa holders, which include Indians, has been introduced in the US Congress by two lawmakers. They said eliminating this benefit would force many foreign workers to use their talent to compete against American businesses.

H-4 visas are issued to the spouses of H-1B foreign workers. The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa through which many Indians workers are employed in US companies. It allows the US firms to hire foreign workers in speciality occupations that need theoretical or technical expertise, and is the most sought-after visa among Indian tech professionals.

H-4 visas are issued only to very close or immediate family members of the H-1B visa holders.

The move by lawmakers Anna G Eshoo and Zoe Lofgren to introduce the H-4 Employment Protection Act, comes amidst determination by the Trump administration to revoke an Obama-era rule that extends work authorisation to the spouses of H-1B visa holders.

Since the rule was implemented, over one lakh workers, mainly women from India, have received employment authorisation, improving the American competitiveness and lessening the economic burden on thousands of H-1B workers and their families, the two lawmakers said after introducing the bill in the house.

The H-4 Employment Protection Act prohibits the Trump administration from revoking this important rule, which it is expected to do by the end of the year, they said. "Protecting work authorization for these H-4 visa holders is a matter of both economic fairness and family unity," Eshoo said.

"Eliminating this benefit would create a painful choice for many immigrants to either split up their families or return to their home countries and use their talents to compete against American businesses," Ms Eshoo said. "These are American citizens-in-waiting, stuck in line for their number to come up," Congressman Lofgren said.

"Prohibiting H-1B dependent spouses from working is of no benefit to our country, and if allowed to move forward, many of these families that can contribute so much to our workforce will simply move to countries with a more sensible approach to immigration. This much needed bill will block the Trump administration from needlessly harming our economy and the lives of skilled immigrant families," Lofgren said.

Tags: trump administration, h-1b visas, us immigration
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Huawei announces world's most precise GPS tech with L5 L1 dual antenna

2

Final Cut Pro X introduces third-party workflow extensions

3

US Senate bill vows to get tough on robocalls, up penalties

4

Apple’s iPhone X was hacked, deleted data was recovered easily

5

DeepVeer wedding: Post Lake Como, couple’s Mumbai house lit to welcome them

more

Editors' Picks

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

In another eventful day, couples like Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya and Harshvardhan Rane-Kim Sharma were spotted coming out together for professional purposes.

Work hard, party harder: Big B, Jaya unveil book, Kim, Rane make it official

It was time to exercise and get going and proof of that are B-Town celebs Kareena Kapoor Khan, Emraan Hashmi and Varun Dhawan who were out to take the sun!

Emraan goes high voltage for Cheat India; Kareena, Varun slay in gym wear

On the occasion of Chath Puja, Hrithik Roshan, who often keeps it low-key on other occasions, was spotted at the terrace. Not only that, celebs celebrated Milap Zaveri's birthday too.

Handsome meter on: Hrithik does Chath Puja; Sidharth, Aditya celebrate Milap's birthday

The newest pair in town, Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput were quite the buzzing topic as their chemistry was quite visible not only on-screen but off-screen as well.

Kedarnath: Sara, Sushant sizzle at trailer launch and promotions

Sunday is the ideal time to be spent with friends and family, and our Bollywood celebs seem to have done the same thing, doing what and who they love. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Couple time for Virushka, Tiger, Disha; Alia, Ranbir spend day differently

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have been one of the most loved and respected jodis of Bollywood and them coming together at any given point of time is simply worth a watch!

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan come together for KIFF 2018

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham