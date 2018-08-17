The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Aug 17, 2018 | Last Update : 01:29 PM IST

World, Americas

Third incident in 3 weeks: Sikh man stabbed to death in his store in US

PTI
Published : Aug 17, 2018, 12:04 pm IST
Updated : Aug 17, 2018, 12:04 pm IST

Terlok Singh was discovered dead by his cousin on Thursday in his store with an apparent stab wound in the chest.

The news report said Singh ran his store for at least six years and a neighbour said he should not have had to worry about being attacked in his work place. (Representational Image)
 The news report said Singh ran his store for at least six years and a neighbour said he should not have had to worry about being attacked in his work place. (Representational Image)

New York: A Sikh man has been stabbed to death at his store in the US state of New Jersey, the third incident targeting the minority Sikh community in the country in three weeks.

Terlok Singh was discovered dead by his cousin on Thursday in his store with an apparent stab wound in the chest. The Essex County Prosecutor's office is calling the incident a homicide, according to a report in ABC7NY. The motive behind the killing was not immediately known.

Singh, described as a very kind person, is survived by his wife and children who live in India. He owned the store to support his family. His family closed the store as a deeply-saddened community watched in horror. The news report said Singh ran his store for at least six years and a neighbour said he should not have had to worry about being attacked in his work place.

Civil rights organisation the Sikh Coalition, in a Facebook post, expressed condolences to Singh's family, friends and local community. Simran Jeet Singh, a visiting scholar at New York University's Centre for Religion and Media and a Senior Religion Fellow for the Sikh Coalition, tweeted about Singh's tragic death, saying "this is the third attack on a Sikh in the last three weeks. So tired of all this sadness."

On August 6 in Manteca, California, 71-year-old Sahib Singh was brutally attacked by Tyrone McAllister and a juvenile when the elderly man went on a morning walk. McAllister, who is this son of a local police chief, and the juvenile were charged with attempted robbery, elder abuse and assault with a deadly weapon.

Read: 71-year-old Sikh man assaulted, spit at in California; police suspect hate crime

On July 31, 50-year-old Surjit Malhi was attacked while putting up campaign signs in support of incumbent Republican Congressman Jeff Denham and other local Republican candidates. While beating Malhi, the attackers yelled "Go back to your country!" and spray painted the same message, along with hate symbols, on his truck.

Read: ‘Go back to your country’: Sikh man beaten up in US, racially abused

Following the two incidents, the Sikh Coalition had urged members of the community to know their rights, remain vigilant and report cases of bias, bigotry and backlash in the wake of the attacks.

"We are deeply troubled by these two recent attacks and strongly encourage increased vigilance nationwide as we work to support the Central Valley, California community during this difficult time," Sikh Coalition Legal Director Amrith Kaur had said.

Tags: sikh man stabbed to death, hate crimes in us, us sikhs, crimes against sikhs
Location: United States, New York, New York

MOST POPULAR

1

Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Rajinikanth mourn former PM Atal Bihari’s demise

2

Sushmita Sen creates awareness about body contouring in India

3

5 quotes by Vajpayee that prove he was a great wordsmith and visionary

4

Abu Dhabi based father-son duo travel to India, breaks world record

5

Cambodia ruling party sweeps parliament after vote with no opposition

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMLife

India celebrates its 72nd Independence Day having won freedom from the shackles of British colonialists in 1947. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Independence Day 2018: Here's how India celebrated occassion

Independence Bill provided for the end of the British rule in India, on August 15, 1947, and the establishment of India.

In photos: India gears up to celebrate 72nd Independence Day

The festival of Gathemangal is celebrated in the memory of mythical demon Ghantakarna’s death. (Photos: AP)

Nepal celebrates victory of good over evil through Ghantakarna festival

From the ice cream cake, to some pimentos cheese bruger, healthy kale or fruit popsicles, here are some droolworthy edibles for midweek cravings. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delectable, delicious edibles for you to drool over

Bonalu is an annual festival of Telangana celebrated in Twin Cities Hyderabad, Secunderabad and other parts of Telangana. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Telangana Bonalu festival: Devotees thank Goddess Kali for fulfilment of vows

The event is a fundraiser for the Mayor's Alliance for NYC's Animals, which helps support more than 150 animal shelters and rescues in New York. (Photos: AP)

Kitty walks the ramp: Fashion show for cats sees benefits go to animal shelters

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham