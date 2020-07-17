Friday, Jul 17, 2020 | Last Update : 12:59 PM IST

114th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,004,383

34,214

Recovered

636,541

22,806

Deaths

25,609

680

Maharashtra28428115814011194 Tamil Nadu1563691074162236 Delhi118645976933545 Karnataka51422197301037 Gujarat45567321742090 Uttar Pradesh43441266751046 Telangana4110827295396 Andhra Pradesh3804419393492 West Bengal36117211451023 Rajasthan2713419970538 Haryana2400218185322 Bihar2155814101167 Madhya Pradesh2037814127689 Assam197551355555 Odisha1539210877103 Jammu and Kashmir125166446222 Kerala10276486238 Punjab90946277230 Jharkhand4783251342 Chhatisgarh4754248521 Uttarakhand3982299550 Goa3108181719 Tripura228116043 Manipur176411290 Puducherry174394722 Himachal Pradesh137797110 Nagaland9163910 Chandigarh63547611 Arunachal Pradesh4911533 Meghalaya377492 Mizoram2671600 Sikkim235870
  World   Americas  17 Jul 2020  Trump wants to do everything possible to keep the peace for people of India, China
World, Americas

Trump wants to do everything possible to keep the peace for people of India, China

PTI
Published : Jul 17, 2020, 9:58 am IST
Updated : Jul 17, 2020, 10:09 am IST

'I love the people of India and I love the people of China', the US president told reportedly

US President Donald Trump gestures as he delivers a press conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. (AFP)
 US President Donald Trump gestures as he delivers a press conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. (AFP)

Washington: US President Donald Trump has said that he wants to do everything possible to keep the peace for the people of India and China, according to his spokesperson.

Over the past several weeks, the Trump administration has come out in support of India against China.

"He (Trump) said I love the people of India and I love the people of China and I want to do everything possible to keep the peace for the people," White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters at a news conference here on Thursday.

She was responding to a question on Trump's message to India, which recently had a standoff with China in eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control.

Earlier in the day, White House Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow described India as a great ally, saying President Trump is a great friend of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that India has been a great partner of the US.

"India has been a great partner. They are an important partner of ours. I have a great relationship with my foreign minister counterpart. We talked frequently about a broad range of issues. We talked about the conflict they had along the border with China. We've talked about the risk that emanates from the Chinese telecommunication infrastructure there," Pompeo told reporters in response to a question.

Travelling in Europe, US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien told reporters that China has been very aggressive with India.

O'Brien said that India is a democracy and is a great friend of the United States. Prime Minister "Modi and President Trump have a super relationship," he said.

"In fact, it was the last foreign trip that I took with the president before the COVID-19 crisis hit, was to India, and we had a great reception of the Indian people there. We have a lot in common with them, we speak English, we're democracies. We've got a growing, very strong relationship with India," O'Brien said.

Welcoming the White House statement, Al Mason, co-chair of the Trump Victory Indian American Finance Committee, said that unlike his predecessor, President Trump has come out openly in support of India.

"Most of the Indian-Americans have observed that every earlier president - be it a Democrat or Republican, like Clinton or Bush Senior or Bush Jr or Obama have been very scared to side with India openly, for fear of hurting China. Only President Trump has had the courage to say that I love India, America respects India US stands with India and that also, to over one billion Indians in India at the Namaste Trump rally held in India and that too near India's neighbour China," Mason said in a statement.

"And he is consistent in his love for India and Indian-Americans," he added.

Tags: donald trump, trump and modi, india china standoff, trump on india china issue, white house response

Latest From World

Such a ban, if implemented, could hit the ruling Communist Party from the highest levels down to its rank-and-file and would be certain to draw retaliation against Americans who travel to China. (Representational Image:AFP)

US targets all Chinese Communist Party members for possible travel ban

India has done the second largest number of 12 million coronavirus tests,right after US, the White House said. (AFP)

India has second largest number of coronavirus tests, right after US: White House

A co-ordinated statement from Britain, the United States and Canada attributed the attacks to group APT29, also known as Cozy Bear, which they said was almost certainly operating as part of Russian intelligence services. (PTI)

Russia trying to steal COVID-19 vaccine data, say UK, US and Canada

A medical person wearing protective equipment holds swab samples at a medical facility in Moscow on July 16, 2020. (AFP)

Russia to mass-produce its experimental COVID-19 vaccine

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

more

ALSO FROMLife

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham