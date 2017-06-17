The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jun 17, 2017 | Last Update : 08:25 PM IST

World, Americas

Father’s girlfriend drugs, tortures toddler to death in US; jailed

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 17, 2017, 6:57 pm IST
Updated : Jun 17, 2017, 6:57 pm IST

Along with the accused, the judge also indicted the victim’s father for permitting child abuse and endangering children.

The incident of brutal torture which led to death of Aaliyah came into light after a postmortem report was revealed in the court. (Representational Image)
 The incident of brutal torture which led to death of Aaliyah came into light after a postmortem report was revealed in the court. (Representational Image)

Columbus: A 25-year-old US woman, on Thursday, was given life imprisonment for brutally torturing and killing her boyfriend’s 4-year-old daughter at her residence in Toledo, Ohio.

According to a report in The Sun, Bridgette White was found guilty of murder and endangering children over the death of Aaliyah Smith, a younger child of her live-in partner Tyrone Hooks.

The incident of brutal torture which led to death of Aaliyah came into light after a postmortem report was revealed in the court.

Frank Spryszak, an assistant county prosecutor, told the court that Aaliyah had burns and blunt force trauma marks to her scalp, face, torso, buttocks, arms, hands, legs, and feet.

It was also brought to the court’s notice that the accused was a drug addict, and that, traces of heroin and cocaine were found in the child’s blood.

The court heard, the accused was meant to look after Aaliyah and her elder sister while her boyfriend, the girl’s father Tyrone Hooks, was at work.

Tyrone discovered the body of Aaliyah on November 22, 2016, and later called 911 to report the death. Subsequently, the father and his live-in partner were arrested.

The accused, at times used to lock Aaliyah up in a dog cage in a poorly lit basement. Police found the dog cage containing her hair fibres and a pair of the child’s underwear.

US court Judge Ruth Ann Franks while pronouncing the verdict told White repeatedly that she will be facing a maximum term of life in prison without eligibility for parole.

The judge said: “Presume you will never be released from the state penitentiary and you will die in prison.”

Along with the accused, the judge also indicted the victim’s father for permitting child abuse and endangering children.

Tags: bridgette white, life imprisonment, aaliyah
Location: United States, Ohio, Columbus

MOST POPULAR

1

Film actor Rishi Kapoor mocks Pakistan team

2

Brittle-boned girl inspires many as she turns beauty vlogger

3

Nokia 3 goes on sale in India at Rs 9,499

4

Night shifts not good!

5

Cristiano Ronaldo tax evasion: Portugal star hints at leaving Real Madrid

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham