US NSA tells Ajit Doval: India has right to self-defence

PTI
Bolton said the US has been very clear to Pakistan on ending support to terrorist safe havens.

NSA Advisor Ajit Doval (Photo: AP)
Washington: US national security adviser John Bolton told his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval on Friday that America supports India’s right to self-defence.

Mr Bolton telephoned Mr Doval on Friday morning to express his condolences for the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir and offered the US’ full support to India in confronting terrorism.

“I told Ajit Doval today that we support India’s right to self-defence. I have spoken to him twice, including this morning... And expressed the US’ condolences over the terrorist attack,” he told PTI.

Mr Bolton said the US has been very clear to Pakistan on ending support to terrorist safe havens.

“We have been very clear on that score... And, we are continuing to be in discussions we are going to have with the Pakistanis,” he said.

Earlier, the White House and secretary of state Mike Pompeo asked Pakistan to end its support to terrorist safe havens inside the country.

“We stand with #India as it confronts terrorism. Pakistan must not provide safe haven for terrorists to threaten international security,” Mr Pompeo said on Twitter.

In a stern message to Pakistan, the White House asked Islamabad to “immediately end” its “support” to all terror groups and not to provide “safe haven” to them, as the US condemned the brutal Pulwama terror attack claimed the lives of at least 40 CRPF soldiers.

Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammd (JeM) has claimed responsibility for the terror attack.

