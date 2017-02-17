The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Feb 17, 2017 | Last Update : 01:46 PM IST

World, Americas

In a first, Texas state backs Trump's travel ban

PTI
Published : Feb 17, 2017, 12:49 pm IST
Updated : Feb 17, 2017, 12:50 pm IST

The order banned refugees for 120 days, except those from Syria, who were banned indefinitely.

US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)
 US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

Houston: Texas has become the first US state to support President Donald Trump's travel ban on travellers from seven Muslim-majority nations, defending his controversial executive order as a move to protect America.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed an amicus brief with the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday in support of the US Department of Justice.

"The law makes it very clear that the president has discretion to protect the safety of the American people and our nation's institutions with respect to who can come into this country," Paxton said in a statement.

The brief follows court wrangling over President Trump's January 27 executive order to bar people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the US for 90 days. The order banned refugees for 120 days, except those from Syria, who were banned indefinitely.

The courts have put a temporary hold on the President's ban.

The amicus brief argues for broad executive power in the area of immigration. Texas also contends that Trump's order does not target Muslims as is generally suggested.

Trump's executive order targeted specific nationalities, not a religion, and the states could not support their legal challenge with the president's campaign statements, it said.

A total of 18 states and the District of Columbia are opposing the travel ban at the 9th Circuit. A group of 15 states led by New York filed an amicus brief arguing that the

Trump order is unconstitutional.

A three judge bench last week had refused to remove the stay on the executive order by another federal court in Seattle.

A broader set of 9th Circuit judges is now considering whether the stay request should be taken up by an 11-judge appeals court panel.

Texas has also supported some of Trump's other plans to crack down on immigration, including a threat to withhold federal funds from "sanctuary cities."

It led the legal fight against former President Barack Obama's plan to protect up to four million immigrants from deportation, joined by 25 other Republican-led states.

Tags: texas, donald trump, travel ban, ban on muslims, immigration ban
Location: United States, Texas, Houston

MOST POPULAR

1

Varanasi shop offers sarees for Re 1, police roped in to rein in chaos

2

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

3

We actors tend to over-complicate things, need to listen to your instinct: Shahid Kapoor

4

IIT students dancing to 'Shape of You' in viral video

5

Viral story about impala attacked by cheetahs is fake

more

Editors' Picks

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

The Indian Blind T20 World Cup squad. (Photo: PTI)

India beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup for the Blind

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

Graeme Swann believes that Joe Root has curtailed some of the flamboyance in his game, in order to prove to everyone that he can be the captain of the side. (Photo: AFP)

Broad, not Root should lead England: Swann

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood stars were seen making their way for Randhir Kapoor's birthday bash in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars descend at Randhir Kapoor's grand birthday bash

The team of 'Rangoon' promoted their film on the popular reality show 'Indian Idol' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rangoon stars Saif, Kangana, Shahid turn judges on Indian Idol

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen bonding with each other amid rumours of rift between them on Kapil Sharma's show to promote 'Rangoon'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Shahid slam rift reports, bond as they promote Rangoon

Amitabh Bachchan and several other alumni from Delhi's Kirori Mal University got together to raise funds and help rebuild a theatre in the university on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B takes initiative to help rebuild alma mater theatre with celebrity alumni

Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and several other celebrities were seen at the Bright Awards in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars impress with their style at event

The who's who of Bollywood came out for a party thrown by the team of 'Dangal' to celebrate the humongous success of the film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dangal team throws lavish success bash, stars come out in style

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham