The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 17, 2019 | Last Update : 10:16 AM IST

World, Americas

Indian-origin doctor charged in US fraud freed on record USD 7 million bond

PTI
Published : Jan 17, 2019, 9:24 am IST
Updated : Jan 17, 2019, 9:50 am IST

Rajendra Bothra was charged along with five other physicians.

Rajendra Bothra is accused of cheating Medicare and subjecting patients to needless, painful injections. (Photo:AP)
 Rajendra Bothra is accused of cheating Medicare and subjecting patients to needless, painful injections. (Photo:AP)

Houston/New Delhi: An Indian-American doctor charged in one of US' biggest healthcare fraud cases-- involving a conspiracy worth a whopping $464 million-- was freed on a record $7 million bond.

Rajendra Bothra, a Padmashri-awardee, was charged along with five other physicians in the alleged fraud, which, the US government, said fueled the opioid epidemic.

US District Judge Stephen Murphy granted the bond for him despite the government's concern that the doctor has hidden money that could bankroll an escape to India.

Bothra, of Bloomfield Hills, who will be released on home confinement and tracked by a GPS tether, must identify all assets under penalty of perjury, Detroit news reported.

Being the lead defendant in one of the largest healthcare fraud cases in the US history, he must liquidate a $8.5 million retirement account to cover the bond, a process that could take three days, it reported.

His wife and daughter, who attended the hearing on Tuesday, will surrender their passports against concerns that the family might flee while Bothra awaits trial in July.

Bothra has investments and many siblings in India.

He is one of the most high-profile Indian-American Republican Party activists and fundraisers. In the 1980s and early 1990s, he hosted major fundraisers for former president George HW Bush and other senior Republican lawmakers.

Apart from his professional achievements in the field of medicine in the United States, Bothra has been active in working for the poor and sick in India.

For about eight weeks each year, Bothra leaves his general surgery practice in Warren and travels to India at his own expenses to work with Indian organizations to increase awareness of HIV/AIDS and drug, tobacco and alcohol addiction.

He holds regular lecture tours in India to educate professionals and lay audiences on health issues. Bothra has worked with the Nargis Dutt Foundation to produce two documentaries, one on AIDS and another on tobacco abuse.

The Indian government also praised him for being instrumental in gifting sophisticated American medical equipment to hospitals in India and assisting in the rebuilding of hospitals of Maharashtra's Latur after a severe earthquake.

Meanwhile, prosecutors have been unable to pinpoint Bothra's net worth, which could be as high as $35 million.

Assistant US Attorney Brandy McMillion noted that Bothra owns a real-estate company that owns 22 properties across Metro Detroit, including $2.8 million worth of condominiums and commercial buildings in downtown Royal Oak.

Prosecutors are trying to identify whether the properties were purchased with proceeds from the alleged criminal activity. 

US Attorney Matthew Schneider attended the brief court hearing on Tuesday and said his team of prosecutors will meet and decide whether to appeal the bond.

Bothra, jailed since last month when he was charged alongside five others, is accused of fueling the nation's opioid epidemic, cheating Medicare and subjecting patients to needless, painful back injections.

Tags: rajendra bothra, us healthcare, indian origin
Location: United States, Texas, Houston

MOST POPULAR

1

Tinder co-founder sued

2

Apple to reduce hiring

3

In a first, transgenders take holy dip at Kumbh Mela

4

Samsung Galaxy S10 benchmarks leaked

5

The future is here: Paper-thin Bluetooth needs no battery, harvests power from air

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham