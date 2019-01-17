The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 17, 2019 | Last Update : 10:16 AM IST

World, Americas

American businessman, a 9/11 survivor, dies in terror attack on Nairobi hotel

AFP
Published : Jan 17, 2019, 9:54 am IST
Updated : Jan 17, 2019, 9:58 am IST

He was killed in a attack by Qaeda-linked group on a Nairobi hotel on Tuesday

Jason Spindler in Nairobi, Kenya. (Photo:AFP)
 Jason Spindler in Nairobi, Kenya. (Photo:AFP)

The American man who was among the 21 people killed in an attack on a luxury hotel complex in the Kenyan capital Nairobi was a consultant who survived the 9/11 attacks, and specialized in emerging economies.

Authorities did not formally name Jason Spindler as one of the victims, but his mother Sarah and brother Jonathan confirmed his death on Facebook and to several US media outlets.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I have to report that my brother, Jason Spindler, passed this morning during a terror attack in Nairobi,” Jonathan wrote on Facebook, in comments visible only to his friends.

“Jason was a survivor of 9-11 and a fighter. I am sure he gave them hell!”

The Nairobi attack was claimed by the Al-Qaeda-linked Somali group Al-Shabaab, which has targeted Kenya since it sent its army into Somalia in October 2011 to fight the jihadist group.

Spindler was a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin and the New York University law school. He spent time in the Peace Corps in Peru.

On September 11, 2001, Spindler was working for investment bank Salomon Smith Barney in the World Trade Center.

The main Twin Towers collapsed after being hit by two passenger jets commandeered by Al-Qaeda operatives.

Spindler’s building, 7 World Trade Center, collapsed in the aftermath, but none of the nearly 3,000 fatalities that day resulted from that incident.

Kevin Yu, who attended UT-Austin with Spindler, said Spindler had helped save people stuck in the rubble on 9/11.

“That’s exactly the kind of person he is,” Yu told The Washington Post.

“I have no doubt that when he heard the explosions outside the hotel, he was one of those trying to jump in and help.”

Development work

After his ordeal on 9/11, Spindler’s life changed, according to Yu.

“Something struck a nerve and changed how he felt and thought about things,” he told the Post.

After law school, Spindler co-founded consulting and investment firm I-DEV, and was working in Kenya on a mini-power grid project tailored for remote areas, according to the company’s website.

“Jason was based mainly in Nairobi, but traveled frequently to San Francisco and across Latin America, Africa, Europe,” a spokesperson for the company told AFP by email.

His mother Sarah told NBC News that her son “was trying to make positive change in the third world in emerging markets.”

“We all miss him so much. And it’s so sad that such a bright young person is taken away by terrorism,” she added.

Spindler’s Facebook account had been converted on Wednesday into a tributes page.

He would have turned 41 on Monday, Yu said. His family was planning to hold a religious service that day instead.

Tags: jason splinder, al-qaeda, al shabaab
Location: United States, New York

MOST POPULAR

1

Tinder co-founder sued

2

Apple to reduce hiring

3

In a first, transgenders take holy dip at Kumbh Mela

4

Samsung Galaxy S10 benchmarks leaked

5

The future is here: Paper-thin Bluetooth needs no battery, harvests power from air

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham