The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Dec 16, 2017 | Last Update : 04:59 PM IST

World, Americas

Trump’s Jerusalem decision overshadows Pence's trip to Middle East

REUTERS
Published : Dec 16, 2017, 4:37 pm IST
Updated : Dec 16, 2017, 4:39 pm IST

Pence, a strong supporter of Trump’s decision, will spend three days in the region with stops in Israel and Egypt.

Mike Pence does not plan to encourage Egypt to pressure the Palestinians to return to the negotiating table, says an official. (Photo: File)
 Mike Pence does not plan to encourage Egypt to pressure the Palestinians to return to the negotiating table, says an official. (Photo: File)

Washington: US Vice-President Mike Pence will underscore the US partnership with Israel during a trip to the Middle East next week while seeking to shore up US relations with the Arab world after President Donald Trump recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Pence, a strong supporter of Trump’s decision, will spend three days in the region with stops in Israel and Egypt, the first high-level official to visit after the president reversed decades of US policy and announced the United States would start the process of moving its embassy from Tel Aviv.

The status of Jerusalem, which holds Muslim, Jewish and Christian holy sites, is one of the thorniest obstacles to a peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians, who were furious over Trump’s move and have declined to meet with Pence. The international community does not recognise Israeli sovereignty over the full city.

Israel considers Jerusalem its eternal capital, while Palestinians want the capital of an independent state of theirs to be in the city’s eastern sector, which Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed in a move never recognised internationally.

Pence, an evangelical Christian who had planned to highlight the plight of Christian minorities during his trip, will not meet with Palestinian Christians or with officials from the Coptic Christian church, who declined a meeting in response to the US move.

Officials said Pence still would discuss the persecution of Christians as well as the Jerusalem decision, countering Iran, defeating Islamic State militants and fighting “extremist ideology.”

The dates of his trip have been in flux because of Trump’s US tax overhaul push and the possibility that Pence would be needed to provide a tie-breaking vote in the Senate.

He is now scheduled to depart Washington on Tuesday, arriving in Cairo on Wednesday for a meeting with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

He flies to Israel later on Wednesday and will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin, deliver a speech to the Israeli parliament, and visit Jerusalem’s Western Wall.

“We can’t envision a scenario under which the Western Wall would not be part of Israel,” one administration official told reporters on a conference call.

The trip will be dominated by the continuing fallout from Trump’s announcement.

“The last couple weeks in the region have been a reaction to the Jerusalem decision,” another administration official said. “This trip is part of ... the ending of that chapter, and the beginning of what I will say is the next chapter.”

That view may not be shared by Arab leaders. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said the United States abdicated its responsibility as a mediator on peace and Pence’s planned visit to Bethlehem was scrapped.

Pence does not plan to encourage Egypt to pressure the Palestinians to return to the negotiating table, an official said.

“We think it’s appropriate for the Palestinians to digest what has happened. And once they review the president’s remarks clearly, they will realize that nothing has changed in terms of being able to reach an historic peace agreement,” he said.

Arab legislators have announced they will stay away from Pence’s speech to the Knesset.

In Egypt, the Sisi government will have a chance to discuss the recent US decision to suspend some of Egypt’s military aid package because of Washington’s concerns over civil liberties.

Egypt is a strategic US partner because of its control of the Suez Canal and Sisi presents himself as a bulwark against Islamist militants in the region.

On Friday Pence departs Israel for Germany, where he will visit US troops on his way back to Washington.

Tags: mike pence, donald trump, jerusalem as capital, pence trip to middle east
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Spain to face ban for 2018 World Cup? FIFA warns RFEF over government interference

2

Adityanath's fancy turns IAS week into 'green affair'

3

Facebook to roll out Click-to-WhatsApp messaging button

4

Aiyaary: Director Neeraj Pandey explains the title of his film

5

7 places for a wellness holiday in India in 2018

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Several Bollywood stars were present at the last rites of actor-filmmaker-writer Neeraj Vora, who passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars bid adieu to Neeraj Vora as actor-filmmaker makes final journey

Bollywood actors were snapped at separate book launches in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Day of book launches: Salman, Katrina, Kangana do the honours for celebrities

The members of the Pataudi family came together to launch the book of Soha Ali Khan in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Famous family comes together to launch 'moderately famous' book

Bollywood stars, especially the actresses, turned up in their fashionable best at the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017 held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town's leading ladies up the glamour quotient at awards show

Kapoor family and Bollywood stars turned up amid heavy rains at the funeral of Shashi Kapoor, who passed away on Monday, held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shashi Kapoor cremated with state honours, SRK, Big B, others in attendance

In a shocking news to the entire Indian cinema, acting legend Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79. We remember the screen legend through his illustrious movie legacy.

RIP Shashi Kapoor: Remembering the legendary hero of Hindi cinema

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham