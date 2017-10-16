The Asian Age | News



Concern raised in US Congress over Gauri Lankesh murder, threat to Kancha Ilaiah

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Oct 16, 2017, 12:43 pm IST
Updated : Oct 16, 2017, 12:48 pm IST

Harold Franks brought to the attention of the Congressmen Lankesh's murder and the threats to Kancha Ilaiah.

Lankesh’s gruesome murder, Tripura journalist Shantanu Bhowmick’s death and the threats to Ilaiah have occurred in quick succession, putting India under the limelight worldwide. (Photo: File)
 Lankesh's gruesome murder, Tripura journalist Shantanu Bhowmick's death and the threats to Ilaiah have occurred in quick succession, putting India under the limelight worldwide. (Photo: File)

Washington: The murders of rationalists and activists in India, like journalist Gauri Lankesh, have caught the attention of the global community. A Congressman, while speaking on the importance of freedom of speech in the US House of Representatives, recently brought up the murder of Lankesh and the threats, including one by TG Venkatesh of Telegu Desam Party, to Dalit author Kancha Ilaiah.

"Across the world, Mr Speaker, individual freedom of speech is frequently infringed. A posted critique or just sharing one's views freely on the Internet can be punishable, even by death," NDTV quoted Harold Trent Franks, a Republican representing Arizona's 8th congressional district, as saying.

Describing Lankesh as an "anti-establishment figure with a reputation for her fearless criticism of undemocratic elements within the parties in power," Franks brought to the attention of the Congressmen her murder and the threats to Kancha Ilaiah.

He also pointed out that the circumstances of her death were ‘strikingly similar’ to the murders of rationalists Govind Pansare, MM Kalburgi and Narendra Dabholkar.

Calling upon the House of Representatives to collectively condemn the threats made to Ilaiah, Franks said, "Mr Speaker, I stand on the floor of the United States House of Representatives to state unequivocally, that the United States and the entire global community is and should be deeply concerned about the threat to the life of Professor Kancha Ilaiah."

"Our trusted ally and friend India is better than this, Mr Speaker. Professor Kancha Ilaiah's right and freedom to speak should not be infringed. And his protection, and that of those like him, should be of the utmost priority to the Indian government," Mr Franks added.

Lankesh’s gruesome murder, Tripura journalist Shantanu Bhowmick’s death and the threats to Ilaiah have occurred in quick succession, putting India under the limelight worldwide.

"Just weeks ago, another of India's most prominent political journalists Professor Kancha Ilaiah - known for critiquing India's caste-social order, was threatened by a Hindu member of India's Parliament, Frank said, referring to BJP ally TDP’s TG Venkatesh, who stated that Kancha should be 'publicly hanged.'

"Kancha subsequently received numerous death threats. These threats had significant effect. A mob tried to attack a Professor with stones as he and co-worker were driving to a meeting. Kancha is now under self-imposed house arrest because he simply is not safe otherwise," he added.

