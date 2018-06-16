The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Jun 16, 2018

World, Americas

Trump says he gave Kim Jong-un direct number, can call each other anytime

REUTERS
Published : Jun 16, 2018, 12:50 pm IST
Updated : Jun 16, 2018, 12:50 pm IST

President Trump suggested that he might call the North Korean leader on Sunday.

Trump, has hailed his meeting with Kim on Tuesday as a success that removed the North Korean nuclear threat. (Photo: File/AP)
 Trump, has hailed his meeting with Kim on Tuesday as a success that removed the North Korean nuclear threat. (Photo: File/AP)

Washington: United States President Donald Trump said on Friday that he had given North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un a direct phone number and suggested he might call the North Korean leader on Sunday, following their summit in Singapore this week.

“I’m going to be actually calling North Korea,” Trump told Fox News in an interview when asked what he planned to do on Father’s Day, without saying who he would be speaking to.

Trump, who has hailed his meeting with Kim on Tuesday as a success that removed the North Korean nuclear threat, told reporters later that he had given Kim a phone number to allow him to reach him directly.

“I can now call him. I can now say, ‘Well, we have a problem.’ I gave him a very direct number. He can now call me if he has any difficulties, I can call him,” Trump said during an impromptu news conference on the White House lawn.

Asked about who he would speak to on Sunday, Trump said: “Well, I’m going to speak to people in North Korea, and I’m going to speak to my people who are over in North Korea.” He did not elaborate.

Trump and Kim issued a joint statement after their meeting that reaffirmed the North’s commitment to “work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” while the United States undertook to provide security guarantees.

Democratic critics in the United States said the agreement was short on detail and the Republican president had made too many concessions to Kim, whose country is under United Nations sanctions for its nuclear and weapons programs and is widely condemned for human rights abuses.

Trump has said he trusts Kim to follow through as the two countries negotiate the dismantling of North Korea’s nuclear program.

Critics have assailed Trump for talking warmly of Kim after their meeting. In response to a reporter who suggested on Friday that he was defending Kim’s human rights record, Trump said, “You know why, I don’t want to see a nuclear weapon destroy you and your family ... I want to have a good relationship with North Korea.”

US Defense Secretary Mattis said Trump’s summit with Kim, the first between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader, showed that the past did not have to define the future, but that the US military remained vigilant.

“While a possible new avenue to peace now exists with North Korea, we remain vigilant regarding pursuit of nuclear weapons anywhere in the world,” Mattis said, speaking at a US Naval War College graduation.

Tags: donald trump, kim jong-un, singapore summit
Location: United States, Washington

