The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 16, 2017 | Last Update : 10:04 PM IST

World, Americas

Video shows US navy soldier gets sucked into jet engine, survives

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 16, 2017, 9:07 pm IST
Updated : May 16, 2017, 9:08 pm IST

The crew members, recalling the horrifying incident said he got sucked in because of his float coat.

The video was captured by the US navy. (Photo:Screengrab)
 The video was captured by the US navy. (Photo:Screengrab)

Washington: A US navy trainee was sucked into the engines of a fighter plane during the Gulf War, it has emerged. This was captured by the US navy, in a video on February 20 1991.

According to report in Daily Mail, the video shows navy trainee John Bridget get sucked into the engine while checking the launch mechanism of an attack aircraft before take off. However, he survived after the throttle was shut down.

Another crewman aboard US Eisenhower is seen racing to rescue Bridget, asking the pilot to cut off the power at the earliest.

Authorities who explained how Bridget survived said he was apparently pulled into the machine arm-first, but survived because the wedge in the propeller gave crew mates some time to shut it off.

However, Bridget suffered serious injuries to his face and neck, which had to be stitched up. The crew members, recalling the horrifying incident said he got sucked in because of his float coat.

The video shows that before the throttle was put on, all checking was done, however, Bridget found some problem near the front wheels of the plane and ran to correct them. But since the plane’s engine was on, he was quickly sucked in.

Daniel P Streckfuss, another officer who was with Bridget at that time, explained “What allowed him to survive was the design of the A-6 engine (the J-52). It has a long protruding ‘bullet’ or cone that extends in front of the first stage fans”.

He added, “Lucky for him, his float coat was sucked in first which prompted the pilot to cut the throttle”.

Tags: us navy soldier, us eisenhower, gulf war
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Pakistan court sentences dog to death for biting child

2

Man runs with train after finger gets stuck in train door

3

Man thanks Apple's Siri for saving his life

4

Nokia 3310 (2017) to go on sale in India from May 18, priced at Rs 3310

5

Twinkle Khanna praises Katappa on Twitter, only to realise it is not him but his son

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham