The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 16, 2017 | Last Update : 10:05 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  Australia skipper Steven Smith won the toss and elected to bat against Virat Kohli-led India in the third Test. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1: Australia to bat as Vijay makes a comeback
 
World, Americas

US: Texas mulls laws allowing religion in science class

AFP
Published : Mar 16, 2017, 8:35 am IST
Updated : Mar 16, 2017, 9:58 am IST

Texas is one of 8 US states where such laws have been proposed since the beginning of the year.

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)

Odessa: Angela Garlington feels alone in the way she teaches science at a high school in Odessa, a Texas city populated by oil field workers.

When she teaches evolution, the science of how Earth's creatures evolved over billions of years, Garlington approaches it as a theory on par with creationism, the belief that life on Earth was created by God as described in the Bible.

"I simply tell my students (that) as educated young adults they have a right... to choose what they believe," said the teacher in her late 40s.

"I don't have any idea if my colleagues will teach both sides of a controversial issue, but I always have and probably always will."

Texas state legislators are now considering a bill introduced in February that would offer teachers like Garlington some legal protection, by giving them latitude to present science "that may cause controversy" as a debatable theory.

Texas is one of eight US states where such laws have been proposed since the beginning of the year. South Dakota, Oklahoma, Iowa, Alabama, Indiana, Florida and Arkansas are the others.

The bills are the latest salvo in the debate in the United States over how science is taught in schools and whether religious beliefs should be considered in the classroom.

Forty-two percent of Americans believe that God created humans in their present form some 10,000 years ago, according to a 2014 Gallup poll that showed little change since the study was launched three decades earlier.

Another 31 percent believe that humans evolved from less advanced life forms, under God's guidance, while 19 percent believe God had nothing to do with the process of evolution.

The issue is particularly emotive in conservative southwest Texas, where Kimberly Villanueva teaches at a middle school in the small, cotton-farming town of Stanton, about 45 minutes east of Odessa.

"I had children last year get up and leave the classroom when we taught plate tectonics and evolution," she said.

"Don't you believe in God?" she recalled the students asking her. Under current law, Villanueva is not allowed to answer that question or defend her beliefs.

Should the Texas bill become law, Villanueva believes she would at least be able to have discussions that would keep students in the classroom and "open (their) minds to scientific possibilities as well."

Critics of the bills in Texas and other states charge that they are an attempt to circumvent constitutional limitations requiring separation of church and state. They say the bills give teachers the ability to introduce religious theories as alternative explanations to science.

There have been multiple court cases dating back decades on teaching creationism in US schools.

Around 70 bills addressing the issue have surfaced across the United States since 2004, according to Glenn Branch, deputy director of the National Center for Science Education.

The recently-proposed bills aim to head off potential court challenges by giving teachers the option of teaching religious theories in science class, rather than a mandate that they do so.

But such legislative attempts have to date had mixed success. Louisiana enacted such a bill in 2008 and Tennessee followed suit in 2012.

But in conservative South Dakota and Iowa this year, similar bills did not succeed. Two introduced in the Iowa legislature died in committee, failing to advance for a full debate.

Detractors say these laws boosting teachers' options can sow confusion in the classroom and bind the hands of school administrators.

"Allowing the teacher to teach creationism would risk the possibility of a lawsuit from a parent objecting that it's unconstitutional to teach creationism," Branch said.

"Stopping the teacher from proceeding would risk the possibility of a lawsuit from the teacher."

The South Dakota bill died in the state legislature in a matter of weeks, thanks in part to the opposition of David Evans, executive director of the National Science Teachers Association.

"We strongly support teaching science in science class and are strongly opposed to teaching other things in science class," said Evans, whose group crusaded against the bill with a letter-writing campaign.

But Garlington says she has not faced any backlash for the way she blends science and religion in her Texas classroom.

And she believes the bill, should it become law, would embolden more teachers to adopt her methods.

"Until it becomes a standard, I don't think (creationism) will be taught in classrooms," she said.

Tags: religion, science, creationism
Location: United States, Texas, Odessa

MOST POPULAR

1

LIVE| India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1: Australia to bat as Vijay makes a comeback

2

Afghans find some escape as 'family cinema' opens in Kabul

3

Dubai: Men feed live cat to dogs; ordered to clean zoo for 90 days

4

You can actually get smarter by eating ice cream for breakfast

5

Babul Supriyo is vice-president of FIFA U-17 World Cup LOC

more

Editors' Picks

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Popular couple Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan, who have reportedly filed for divorce, were seen together a family bash in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Estranged couple Malaika and Arbaaz party together

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham