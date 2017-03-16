The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 16, 2017 | Last Update : 08:42 PM IST

World, Americas

I might not be here if it wasn't for Twitter: Donald Trump

AFP
Published : Mar 16, 2017, 7:18 pm IST
Updated : Mar 16, 2017, 7:30 pm IST

On March 4, Trump set off a furour when he tweeted that president Barack Obama had put a wiretap on communications at Trump Tower.

US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)
 US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

Washington: President Donald Trump is defending his frequent -- and often incendiary -- use of Twitter by saying that the social media platform lets him bypass the "dishonest" press. "Maybe I would not be here if it wasn't for Twitter," Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

"I get such a fake and dishonest press," he said, singling out the CNN news channel and the three main US networks -- ABC, CBS and NBC. But Trump said he was "not including Fox because I think Fox has been fair to me."

Much of the press "is not honest... I have close to 100 million people watching me on Twitter, including Facebook and Instagram," he said. "I have my own form of media."
The @realDonaldTrump account on Twitter has just over 26 million followers.

"When I say things, the press does not cover me accurately," Trump said, while emphasizing that "Twitter is a wonderful thing for me."

On March 4, Trump set off a furour when he tweeted that president Barack Obama had put a wiretap on communications at Trump Tower, the New York home of the president and first family, before the November 8 election.

Senior lawmakers with the House Intelligence Committee who are investigating the matter said they have seen no evidence to support the claim. But Trump told Fox News that the White House "will be submitting things before the committee very soon that hasn't been submitted as of yet," without offering details.

Trump also directed particular ire at the NBC network. "I made a fortune for NBC with 'The Apprentice'," he said, referring to the TV show he once hosted. "I was on for
14 seasons."  And now, "You see what happens when I am not on? It was a disaster."

In January, Trump mocked the show's low ratings, blaming its current host, the Hollywood star and ex-California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, for a poor performance.

Schwarzenegger said in March that he was quitting the show because it had too much "baggage" -- specifically Trump's name in the credits as executive producer, which he said has scared away sponsors and viewers.

Tags: donald trump, twitter

MOST POPULAR

1

'It is unfortunate': Shahid Kapoor on attack at Padmavati sets in Kolhapur

2

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

3

Trump responds to Snoop Dogg's mocking music video, says he should be jailed

4

Ahead of swearing-in ceremony, Amarinder Singh's wax statue unveiled in Ludhiana

5

India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 1: India toil as Smith, Maxwell power Aussies to 299/4 at stumps

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham