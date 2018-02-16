The Asian Age | News

Trump certainly has ‘strong relationship’ with Modi, says state dept official

PTI
Published : Feb 16, 2018, 10:47 am IST
Updated : Feb 16, 2018, 10:57 am IST

‘This is a good example of the world coming together and working through places, countries that may not have worked together in the past.'

US President Donald Trump has a ‘strong relationship’ with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a State Department official said Friday, emphasising that India-US ties are important. (Photo: File)
Washington: US President Donald Trump has a "strong relationship" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a State Department official said Friday, emphasising that India-US ties are important.

"President Trump, certainly has a strong relationship with Prime Minister Modi,” State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters at a news conference.

"I know that his daughter (Ivanka) really enjoyed having been over in Hyderabad late last year, and so it’s an important relationship, an increasingly important relationship," she said.

Nauert also applauded India’s developmental role in Afghanistan.

"This is a good example of the world coming together and working through – places that may not have – countries that may not have worked together in the past. This is an example of how that is now being done. Saudi Arabia is helping out in Iraq,” she said.

Early February, US Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, said that "sky is the limit" for India-US ties and she praised Prime Minister Modi for being aggressive in pursuing economic and administrative reforms.

