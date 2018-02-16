15-yrs-old Florida victim held door for classmates before being gunned down

Aaron Chan, Wang’s cousin, last saw the little hero holding the door for his classmates in his ROTC uniform.

Even in the darkness of the whole incident, light shone through the story of a 15-year-old victim, Peter Wang’s brave story. (Photo: AP/Representational)

The ghastly shooting in Parkland, Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas school where mentally ill gunman Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people will have many stories that will unravel in the days to come.

Even in the darkness of the whole incident, light shone through the story of a 15-year-old victim, Peter Wang’s brave act.

Wang, who is one of the 14 students killed, held the door open for his fellow classmates before his life came to an abrupt end as he fled the gunman’s bullets, the Daily Mail reported.

Aaron Chan, Wang’s cousin, last saw the little hero holding the door for his classmates in his ROTC uniform.

Speaking about the turn of events at the school Aaron told First Coast News, 'He wasn’t supposed to die. He was supposed to grow old with me.'

Gabriel Ammirata, Wang’s ‘best friend since third grade’ remembers the boy as a 'funny, nice and great friend'.

Wang’s Chinese parents scrambled through the news, relying on neighbours for translations -- as they only speak Mandarin -- to find out if their child made it out alive.

Wang was shot down by Cruz as he fled along with 14 other children and track coach Aaron Feis, 37, geography teacher Scott Beigel, 35, and athletic director Chris Hixon, 49.

Gunman Nikolas Cruz is in custody and has been charged with 17 counts of murder.

His public defender said, 'He is fully aware of what is going on, and he’s just a broken human being…he’s mournful. He’s remorseful.’