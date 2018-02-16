The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Feb 16, 2018 | Last Update : 11:52 PM IST

World, Americas

15-yrs-old Florida victim held door for classmates before being gunned down

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 16, 2018, 2:12 pm IST
Updated : Feb 16, 2018, 2:13 pm IST

Aaron Chan, Wang’s cousin, last saw the little hero holding the door for his classmates in his ROTC uniform.

Even in the darkness of the whole incident, light shone through the story of a 15-year-old victim, Peter Wang’s brave story. (Photo: AP/Representational)
 Even in the darkness of the whole incident, light shone through the story of a 15-year-old victim, Peter Wang’s brave story. (Photo: AP/Representational)

The ghastly shooting in Parkland, Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas school where mentally ill gunman Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people will have many stories that will unravel in the days to come.

Even in the darkness of the whole incident, light shone through the story of a 15-year-old victim, Peter Wang’s brave act.

Wang, who is one of the 14 students killed, held the door open for his fellow classmates before his life came to an abrupt end as he fled the gunman’s bullets, the Daily Mail reported.

Aaron Chan, Wang’s cousin, last saw the little hero holding the door for his classmates in his ROTC uniform.

Also Read: Will improve school safety, address mental illness: Trump after Florida shooting

Speaking about the turn of events at the school Aaron told First Coast News, 'He wasn’t supposed to die. He was supposed to grow old with me.'

Gabriel Ammirata, Wang’s ‘best friend since third grade’ remembers the boy as a 'funny, nice and great friend'.

Wang’s Chinese parents scrambled through the news, relying on neighbours for translations -- as they only speak Mandarin -- to find out if their child made it out alive.

Wang was shot down by Cruz as he fled along with 14 other children and  track coach Aaron Feis, 37, geography teacher Scott Beigel, 35, and athletic director Chris Hixon, 49.

Gunman Nikolas Cruz is in custody and has been charged with 17 counts of murder.

His public defender said, 'He is fully aware of what is going on, and he’s just a broken human being…he’s mournful. He’s remorseful.’

Tags: florida shooting, donald trump, us gun laws, nicolas cruz

MOST POPULAR

1

Here’s how female hormones are linked to asthma

2

Google removes 'View Image' button from Images, wants users to visit websites

3

Amy Schumer secretly weds beau Chris Fischer, see pictures

4

Don't sound American: TV hosts make 'Islamophobic' remarks at Muslim blogger

5

Ex-Canada PM under fire for saying sleeveless ‘demeaning’ attire for women on TV

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra, Urvashi Rautela and others were clicked in the city. See all the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town celebs spotting: Akshay, Sonakshi, Sidharth and Urvashi in the city

The first trailer of Sudhir Mishra’s Daas Dev is out. The trailer launch was attended by star cast of the film Richa Chadha, Rahul Bhat, Aditi Rao Hydari and also other B-town celebs. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Daas Dev trailer launch: Richa and Aditi bond as Paro and Chandramukhi

Kriti Sanon, Amyra Dastur looked pretty at the airport, Veerey Ki Wedding stars were seen promoting their film, Taimur Ali Khan and others spotted in the city. See all exclusive Bollywood pictures. (Viral Bhayani)

Kriti Sanon, Veerey Ki Wedding stars, Amyra Dastur clicked in the city

Aditi Rao Hydari looked radiant in Yellow, Katrina Kaif, SRK snapped, SKTKS stars Nushrat, Sunny and Kartik attended promotional events in the city. Checkout all others exclusive pictures of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photo alert: B-town celebs SRK, Aditi Rao Hydari, Katrina Kaif, SKTKS stars snapped

Rani Mukerji, Emraan Hashmi attended art festival in the city, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Karan Johar's house, Urvashi Rautela at photoshoot, and Hrithik Roshan cool look at the airport. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars snapped: Rani, Emraan at the event and Hrithik at airport

Richa Chadha, Soha Ali Khan and husband Kunal Kemmu, Ratna Pathak Shah attended special screening of Vicky Kaushal starrer film 'Love Per Sqare Foot'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Richa Chadha, Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu, Vicky Kaushal attend 'Love Per Square Foot' screening

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham