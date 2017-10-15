The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Oct 15, 2017 | Last Update : 12:49 PM IST

World, Americas

Virginia State University on lockdown after shooting: reports

AP
Published : Oct 15, 2017, 10:40 am IST
Updated : Oct 15, 2017, 10:55 am IST

Responding officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound with non-life-threatening injuries.

Chesterfield Police say
 Chesterfield Police say "police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the campus." (Representational | Photo: AFP)

Petersburg: Virginia State University remains on lockdown after a campus shooting that authorities say was an isolated incident.

University police tweeted on Saturday night, "Shooting on Campus - VSU is on lockdown. Avoid the area. Updates to follow."

The Chesterfield Police Department says in a statement the incident happened about 8:25 p.m. They say responding officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound with non-life-threatening injuries.

Chesterfield Police say "police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the campus."

The university's website says the Petersburg, Virginia school located about 24 miles south of Richmond was celebrating the final day of its homecoming.

Tags: virginia state university, university campus shooting, chesterfield police department
Location: United States, Virginia

MOST POPULAR

1

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein ousted by Academy

2

Porn publisher offers up to USD 10 mn for info that can lead to Trump's impeachment

3

Save, educate girl child: Text on greeting cards for Raigarh women with newborn daughters

4

Samsung develops X-Ray detector material with low radiation exposure

5

Threw out Buddha busts, then embraced him, says author Geetanjali Pandit

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham