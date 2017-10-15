Stanford Paddock to study Las Vegas shooter’s brain

John Fudenberg says Paddock’s body will be returned to his family after forensic test results are known.

Las Vegas: The body of Stephen Paddock, who sprayed more than 1,000 bullets into a Las Vegas country music concert, is to be sent to Stanford University for further study after an autopsy revealed abnormalities in his brain.

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg said Paddock’s body is being sent to Stanford University for study and added that he would await findings of multiple forensic analyses, including a neuropathological examination of Paddock’s brain tissue, before issuing a finding on a cause and manner of his death. That ruling is not expected for several months, the coroner said.

