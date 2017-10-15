Indians coming to US on H-1B visa are professionals, not illegal migrants: Jaitley

Further talking about Indo-US relationship, Jaitley said that the two countries share a very mature relationship.

Last month, the US resumed fast processing of H-1B work visas in all categories five months after it was suspended temporarily to handle the huge rush of applications for the work visas- popular among Indian IT professionals. (Photo: File/Representational)

Washington: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday said that he has urged the United State of America to change its perspective for H-1B visa holders as they are professionals who heavily contribute to the US economy.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Jaitley, who is in America to attend annual meeting of IMF and World Bank, said that he has made it clear to the United States that Indians, who come to US on H-1B visa are not illegal economic migrants.

"People who come in US through H-1B visa are high value professionals which heavily contribute in the economy of the United States. They are not illegal economic migrants. And that is why US should treat them with a different and better perspective. We have expressed this concern of our with America," said Jaitley.

"India and US have very mature level of relationship and the Prime Minister has had a very good visit here, we are expecting a very large business delegation. I have had interaction with my counterparts, the External Affairs Minister has had discussion with her counterpart and I think it is a strategic relationship which is bound to be further consolidated," Jaitley said.

Meanwhile when questioned about United States President Donald Trump's tweet on Pakistan where he mentioned that its relations with Islamabad are improving, Jaitley said, "It is America's internal matter and that it would not be appropriate to comment on such issues."