Diplomacy with N Korea to continue until 'first bomb drops': Rex Tillerson

Published : Oct 15, 2017, 9:32 pm IST
US Secretary of State Tillerson has been in talks with China to enlist its help on getting North Korea to back down.

US Secretary of State Tillerson's comments on Sunday come amid soaring tensions between the United States and North Korea following a series of weapons tests by Pyongyang and a war of words between the leaders of the two countries. (Photo: File)
Washington: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Sunday that President Donald Trump had instructed him to continue diplomatic efforts to calm rising tensions with North Korea, saying "those diplomatic efforts will continue until the first bomb drops."

Speaking on CNN's "State of the Union," Tillerson played down messages that President Trump had previously posted on Twitter suggesting Tillerson was wasting his time trying to negotiate with "Little Rocket Man," a derogatory nickname Trump has coined for North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump "has made it clear to me to continue my diplomatic efforts," Tillerson said.

Tillerson's comments on Sunday come amid soaring tensions between the United States and North Korea following a series of weapons tests by Pyongyang and a war of words between the leaders of the two countries.

North Korea has conducted a series of nuclear tests in recent weeks and ago and launched two missiles over Japan.

Tillerson has been in talks with China to enlist its help on getting North Korea to back down.

But Trump's recent Twitter messages appeared to undercut Tillerson's efforts, prompting the Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman Bob Corker to complain that Trump was publicly castrating Tillerson and hurting diplomatic talks.

Tillerson played down those tweets on Sunday, telling CNN that Trump and China's President Xi Jinping have an extremely close relationship and that China understands the US position.

"Rest assured that the Chinese are not confused in any way" about the American policy towards North Korea, he added.

