The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 15, 2017 | Last Update : 09:30 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Rohit Sharma has played a brilliant knock so far, scoring 31 from 40 balls (Photo: AP) Live| Champions Trophy semi-final: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, take India closer to victory
 
World, Americas

American airlines drag 48-yr-old US woman’s dead body ‘half naked’

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published : Jun 15, 2017, 9:24 pm IST
Updated : Jun 15, 2017, 9:23 pm IST

Minneapolis-St Paul airport spokesman Patrick Hogan said that Hines was 'not naked' when she was moved.

Airlines authorities realised that passenger was missing only after the flight landed. (Photo: Facebook)
 Airlines authorities realised that passenger was missing only after the flight landed. (Photo: Facebook)

Dallas: A 48-year-old American woman’s body was dragged out without clothing below the waist from an American Airlines flight after she died aboard a flight, recalled witnesses.

According to a Daily Mail report, Theresa Hines, a Texas resident, was discovered dead on a flight. She had collapsed in the bathroom while flying from Dallas to Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport.

Airlines authorities realised that passenger was missing only after the flight landed. Subsequently, a doctor and nurse were called to check the unconscious Hines who later declared her dead.

The witnesses claimed that Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) pulled out Hines’ half-naked body on a portable stretcher down plane's aisle to the horror of 150 other passengers.

Art Endress, a witness who was disgusted with the authorities’ behaviour, said, “The flight attendants could have thrown a blanket on her.”

A passenger sitting near Endress had tried to use the bathroom about halfway through the two-hour-45-minute flight but failed, he said.

Contrary to the witnesses’ allegations, Minneapolis-St Paul airport spokesman Patrick Hogan said that Hines was 'not naked' when she was moved.

Hogan further claimed that the authorities were focused on trying to save Hines life and get her in the jetway, where the can try to resuscitate her.

American Airlines spokesman Ross Feinstein said “Staff will 'of course' check a bathroom that has been occupied an unusually long time - if they are made aware of”.

Meanwhile, Endress in his statement said that the passengers stayed on the plane for about an hour as resuscitation attempts were tried on Hines.

 

 

Tags: american airlines, theresa hines, emergency medical technician
Location: United States, Texas, Dallas

MOST POPULAR

1

Yoga with goats craze takes off in US

2

Priyanka beats Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot to become most popular actor on social media

3

Indian diner arrested for picking fight over being served onions at US eatery

4

US professor conducts evening exams for students fasting during Ramzan

5

At SCO, Pak talks about its heritage with picture of India’s Red Fort with tricolour

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The Color run is an event series and five kilometre paint race conducted so that people can run without worrying about winning and more to celebrate a healthy life. (Photo: AFP)

Locals participate in the Moscow Color Run 2017 to celebrate health

This is one way to assure family your ok. (Photo: Instagram /Mom I'm Fine)

Adventurer uses funny photo series to reassures mum he's ok

Hundreds of kites from 20 countries were taken to the sky at the festival. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds participate in Vietnam's International Kite Festival

Erin Einbender helps empower abandoned dogs through her craft. (Photo: Instagram / Cone of Fame)

Woman decorates abandoned dogs' cones to empower them

The country's month-long annual festival kicked off on June 10. (Photo: AP)

Traditional rituals and performances celebrated at Bali Arts Festival

Syrian Artist Abdallah Al Omari painted a photo series of the refugee crisis using world leaders to play victims of the war. (Photo: Instagram/AbdallaAlOmari)

Syrian artist portrays refugee crisis through world leaders in bold series

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham