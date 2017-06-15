After Virginia shooting, Republican leader gets email saying ‘1 down, 216 to go’

President Donald Trump said that the gunman, identified by federal law enforcement as James Hodgkinson, died from injuries.

Tenney, who plays for the bipartisan congressional women's softball team, tweeted about the shooting Thursday. (Photo: YouTube videograb)

New York: Following the shooting in Alexandria, Virginia at a baseball practice for Congressional Republicans ahead of a charity game, GOP Rep. Claudia Tenney received a threatening email.

The email sent to Tenney had the subject line "One down, 216 to go," Tenney's office confirmed to CNN.

"Did you NOT expect this? When you take away ordinary peoples very lives in order to pay off the wealthiest among us, your own lives are forfeit. Certainly, your souls and morality were lost long before. Good riddance." the body of the email read.

Tenney, who was a supporter of President Donald Trump's campaign, said this is not the first time she has received a threat, aspPeople have walked into her local office and said "I hope you die," she told CNN.

At least five people, including Rep. Steve Scalise, the third ranking member of House Republican leadership as the majority whip, were hospitalised after the shooting.

Scalise, who is out of surgery is said to be in critical condition.

President Donald Trump has informed that the gunman, identified by federal law enforcement sources as James Hodgkinson, died from injuries.