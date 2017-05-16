The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 15, 2017 | Last Update : 09:51 PM IST

World, Americas

‘Piano man’ Putin says he’ll meet Trump, talk and then choose tune to match

AP
Published : May 15, 2017, 9:24 pm IST
Updated : May 15, 2017, 9:24 pm IST

The date for a meeting between Trump and Putin has not been set but they could meet at the G-20 summit in July in Germany.

Putin says he has not decided what he would play when he meets US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
 Putin says he has not decided what he would play when he meets US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

Washington: Russian President Vladimir Putin, who whiled away the time playing the piano while waiting on Sunday for the Chinese leader, says he has not decided yet what he would play when he meets US President Donald Trump.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met Putin with in April, followed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s meeting with Trump at the White House several weeks later.

The date for the much-anticipated meeting between Trump and Putin has not been set but it’s likely that they would meet at the G-20 summit in July in Germany.

Asked on Monday by reporters which song he would play when he meets with Trump, Putin said they “need to meet first, talk and then choose the tune to match.”

Putin said the impromptu piano rendition he gave on the sidelines of a meeting in Beijing on Sunday had been hampered by an out-of-tune instrument.

Putin was captured on camera on Sunday sitting down at a grand piano and performing a few slightly hesitant chords of two popular Soviet-era compositions, “Moscow Windows” and “Evening Song.”

Putin said he had just been idly toying around with the keys while he waited for his meeting to start with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

“It’s a pity that the piano was out of tune,” Putin said. “It was quite hard to play, even for me, someone who plays with two fingers. I cannot say I played, I was just pressing the keys with two or three fingers.

“I thought that if Peskov is filming, it’s probably for personal use, for the archive,” Putin said, referring to his spokesman, Dmitry Peskov. “But they decided to post it. But never mind. I think I didn’t let you down.”

Putin, a 64-year-old former KGB spy has demonstrated his skills on the piano in the past, although he has mostly cultivated a more macho image.

That has included riding a horse in Siberia, piloting a firefighting plane and diving in submersibles into the depths of Lake Baikal and the Black Sea off the Crimean coast.

Tags: vladimir putin, piano, donald trump
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Union Minister Athawale adopts leopard for its upkeep

2

Rajasthan: Saddam Hussain tries to get Aadhaar card for Osama Bin Laden

3

Suresh Raina launches foundation to help underprivileged moms

4

Priyanka Chopra makes jaws drop with her sexy bikini pictures in Miami

5

Photographer realises his mistake after six hours of photoshoot with couple

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham