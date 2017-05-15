The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 15, 2017 | Last Update : 05:18 PM IST

World, Americas

Nikki Haley defends call to fire Comey, says ‘Donald Trump is CEO of US’

REUTERS
Published : May 15, 2017, 4:19 pm IST
Updated : May 15, 2017, 4:31 pm IST

Haley said she believed that the criticism of Trump stems from discomfort with his propensity to act on his decisions.

Nikki Haley. (Photo: AFP)
  Nikki Haley. (Photo: AFP)

New York: US President Donald Trump is "CEO of the country, he can fire anyone he wants", America's envoy to the UN Nikki Haley has said while defending him for firing former FBI director James Comey.

Haley said she believed that the criticism of Trump stems from discomfort with his propensity to act on his decisions.

"The president is the CEO of the country," Indian-origin Haley told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on "This Week" yesterday. "He can hire and fire anyone he wants."

She was responding to a question if she found herself having to explain to foreign diplomats Trump's domestic policy decisions.

"I think what you can see is that this is a president of action," she said of Trump. "The reason people are uncomfortable is because he acts."

Asked whether the president sought a pledge of loyalty from her, Haley replied, "No".

At the same time, she said that during her tenure as South Carolina's governor demonstrations of "loyalty and trust" were important to her.

Regarding the president's tweet this week warning the fired FBI director that he better hope there are no "tapes" of their private conversations, Haley seemed unconcerned by the possibility that the president was taping conversations.

"I assume I'm being taped everywhere," she said.

Haley also addressed a range of other topics, including North Korea's latest missile launch on Saturday night.

She said there is a growing international consensus to impose further sanctions on North Korea over its nuclear programme and that the US will "tighten the screws" on North Korean President Kim Jong Un's government.

Trump has said in the past that he would be willing to sit down with Kim Jong Un, but Haley said such a meeting would only happen if North Korea meets certain conditions.

"A missile test is not the way to sit down with the president," Haley said.

On May 10, Trump fired 56-year-old Comey, abruptly removing the top sleuth overseeing a criminal probe into whether the Trump campaign colluded with the Russian government to influence the 2016 presidential election.

Tags: donald trump, nikki haley, indian-origin
Location: United States, New York, New York

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Suresh Raina launches foundation to help underprivileged moms

2

Priyanka Chopra makes jaws drop with her sexy bikini pictures in Miami

3

Photographer realises his mistake after six hours of photoshoot with couple

4

MP3 has been laid to rest, finally

5

US police dog ‘Casper’ saves cop’s life, takes bullet meant for his handler

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham