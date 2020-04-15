Wednesday, Apr 15, 2020 | Last Update : 01:51 PM IST

US freezes funding for WHO over alleged mismangement of coronavirus crisis

AFP
Published : Apr 15, 2020, 11:16 am IST
Updated : Apr 15, 2020, 11:16 am IST

Funding to be frozen pending a review into the WHO's mismanagement of crisis

File image of US President Donald Trump. (AP)
WASHINGTON: Donald Trump ordered a freeze on funding for the World Health Organisation for "mismanaging" the coronavirus crisis, as world leaders weighed easing lockdowns that threaten to tip the global economy into a second Great Depression.

The death toll from the pandemic has topped 125,000, with nearly two million people infected by the disease that has upended society and changed lives for billions around the globe confined to their homes.

Across the planet, leaders are agonising over when to lift lockdown measures to jump-start devastated economies but still avoid a second wave of infections.

And with the world battling to get on top of the pandemic, Trump fired his broadside at the WHO and halted payments that amounted to $400 million last year.

Funding would be frozen pending a review into the WHO's role in "severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus," said Trump, who accused the Geneva-based body of putting "political correctness above life-saving measures".

The outbreak could have been contained "with very little death" if the WHO had accurately assessed the situation in China, where the disease broke out late last year, charged the US president.

Trump's attack came as the US counted a fresh record of 2,228 victims over the past 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Nevertheless, Trump vowed to reboot large sections of the world's top economy "very soon," saying the US would reopen "in beautiful little pieces", with the hardest-hit areas like New York taking slightly longer.

The International Monetary Fund laid bare the scale of the economic catastrophe, saying the "Great Lockdown" could wipe $9 trillion from the global economy in its worst downturn since the 1930s Great Depression.

Meanwhile, the virus-hit Chinese economy, second only to the US in size, likely contracted for the first time in around three decades in the first quarter, according to an AFP poll of economists on Wednesday.

