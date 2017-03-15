The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Mar 15, 2017 | Last Update : 03:54 PM IST

World, Americas

Texas lawmaker wants men to be fined every time they masturbate

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Mar 15, 2017, 2:24 pm IST
Updated : Mar 15, 2017, 2:22 pm IST

The bill would also impose a 24-hour stay period if the man wanted to undergo a vasectomy or a colonoscopy.

State Representative Jessica Farrar. (Photo: AP/ File)
 State Representative Jessica Farrar. (Photo: AP/ File)

Houston, Texas: A Texas lawmaker has proposed a bill that would slap a USD 100 fine on a man each time he masturbated.

According to a report by The Guardian, the bill would also impose a 24-hour stay period if the man wanted to undergo a vasectomy or a colonoscopy.

Proposed by Democrat Jessica Farrar from Houston, the bill aims to regulate ‘masturbatory emissions’ as a response to anti-abortion measures promoted by Republican senators.

Titled ‘Man’s Right to Know Act’, the bill suggests a fine for “emissions outside of a woman’s vagina, or created outside of a health or medical facility”, which “will be considered an act against an unborn child, and failing to preserve the sanctity of life”, the report said.

To make this bill more effective, it will also require the creation of a ‘masturbatory assistance registry’ of NGO’s and non-profit organisations and hospitals that will be able to provide “fully-abstinent encouragement counseling, supervising physicians for masturbatory emissions, and storage for the semen”.

An advocate of women’s health, Farrar told CNN, “Lets look at what Texas has done to women”. “What if men had to undergo the same intrusive procedures?” she added.

However, Farrar’s move was widely criticised by her political opponents. “I am embarrassed for Representative Farrar. Her attempt to compare to the abortion issue shows a lack of a basic understanding of human biology,” said Tony Tinderholt, Republican member of the Texas House of Representatives.

Tags: jessica farrar, masturbation, bill, man’s right to know act
Location: United States, Texas, Houston

MOST POPULAR

1

What caused 'snowball Earth'?

2

Australia: Police fine man for playing Pokemon Go while driving son to school

3

Confirmed! Akshay Kumar to play Gulshan Kumar in biopic on him

4

400,000 yr-old half-skull points to mystery people

5

Men who make women orgasm also benefit from it

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Popular couple Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan, who have reportedly filed for divorce, were seen together a family bash in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Estranged couple Malaika and Arbaaz party together

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham