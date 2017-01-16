The Asian Age | News

CIA director says Trump tweeting harms security

AP
Published : Jan 15, 2017, 9:18 pm IST
Updated : Jan 15, 2017, 9:19 pm IST

Brennan said the national security questions Trump will face after becoming president on Friday are not 'about him.'

Brennan said intelligence officials briefed Trump on a dossier of unverified but potentially damaging information Russia had on him because it was well known and they wanted the president-elect to be aware of it. (Photo: AP)
Washington: CIA Director John Brennan says Donald Trump's "talking and tweeting" is not in the nation's interest and that the president-elect lacks a full understanding of the threat Russia poses to the U.S.

Brennan said Sunday the national security questions Trump will face after becoming president on Friday are not "about him." Brennan added that Trump needs to understand that "he's going to have an opportunity to do something for our national security as opposed to talking and tweeting." Such spontaneity, Brennan said, is not in the nation's national security interests.

Brennan said intelligence officials briefed Trump on a dossier of unverified but potentially damaging information Russia had on him because it was well known and they wanted the president-elect to be aware of it.

The CIA director spoke on "Fox News Sunday." Trump's choice to lead the agency is former Rep. Mike Pompeo.

Tags: cia, john brennan, donald trump, twitter
Location: United States, Washington

