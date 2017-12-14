The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Dec 14, 2017 | Last Update : 11:44 AM IST

World, Americas

Indian-American charged with fraud for multiple hacks, pleads guilty

PTI
Published : Dec 14, 2017, 10:57 am IST
Updated : Dec 14, 2017, 10:59 am IST

Between November 2014 and September 2016, Paras executed a series of attacks on the networks of Rutgers University.

In a guilty plea before US District Judge Michael Shipp in Trenton federal court in New Jersey, Paras accepted of violating the Computer Fraud & Abuse Act. (Photo: File/ Representational)
  In a guilty plea before US District Judge Michael Shipp in Trenton federal court in New Jersey, Paras accepted of violating the Computer Fraud & Abuse Act. (Photo: File/ Representational)

Washington: An Indian-American has pleaded guilty to charges of launching a cyberattack on a US university's computer network, officials said Thursday.

Paras Jha, 21, of New Jersey along with two others Josiah White, 20, from Pennsylvania and Dalton Norman, 21, from Louisiana also pleaded guilty to creating and operating two botnets, which targeted 'Internet of Things' (IoT) devices, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

"Paras Jha has admitted his responsibility for multiple hacks of the Rutgers University computer system," Acting US Attorney William Fitzpatrick said in a statement.

"These computer attacks shut down the server used for all communications among faculty, staff and students, including assignment of course work to students, and students’ submission of their work to professors to be graded," he said.

"The defendant's actions effectively paralysed the system for days at a time and maliciously disrupted the educational process for tens of thousands of Rutgers' students. Today, the defendant has admitted his role in this criminal offence and will face the legal consequences for it,” Fitzpatrick said.

In a guilty plea before US District Judge Michael Shipp in Trenton federal court in New Jersey, Paras accepted of violating the Computer Fraud & Abuse Act.

According to court documents, between November 2014 and September 2016, Paras executed a series of attacks on the networks of Rutgers University.

His attacks effectively shut down Rutgers University’s central authentication server, which maintained, among other things, the gateway portal through which staff, faculty, and students delivered assignments and assessments.

At times, he succeeded in taking the portal offline for multiple consecutive periods, causing damage to Rutgers University, its faculty, and its students.

The count to which Jha pleaded guilty is punishable by a maximum of 10 years in prison and a fine of USD250,000, or twice the gross amount of any pecuniary gain or loss derived from the offence, whichever is greater.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 13, 2018.

Earlier on December 8, Jha, White and Norman pleaded guilty to criminal informations in the District of Alaska charging them each with conspiracy to violate the Computer Fraud & Abuse Act in operating the Mirai Botnet.

Tags: paras jha, rutgers university, mirai botnet, cyberattack
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

15,000 diabetics sign petition to reduce glucostrips price in Mumbai

2

PCB raises objection to BCCI's FTP structure for 2019-23

3

Scientists reveal man flu is real

4

New Island offers clues about life on Mars: NASA

5

FBI agent calls Trump an ‘idiot,’ gets removed from Russia probe

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The members of the Pataudi family came together to launch the book of Soha Ali Khan in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Famous family comes together to launch 'moderately famous' book

Bollywood stars, especially the actresses, turned up in their fashionable best at the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017 held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town's leading ladies up the glamour quotient at awards show

Kapoor family and Bollywood stars turned up amid heavy rains at the funeral of Shashi Kapoor, who passed away on Monday, held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shashi Kapoor cremated with state honours, SRK, Big B, others in attendance

In a shocking news to the entire Indian cinema, acting legend Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79. We remember the screen legend through his illustrious movie legacy.

RIP Shashi Kapoor: Remembering the legendary hero of Hindi cinema

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham