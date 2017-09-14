The Asian Age | News



Shooting reported at Washington State high school

AP
Published : Sep 14, 2017, 12:18 am IST
Updated : Sep 14, 2017, 12:18 am IST

All schools in the Spokane district were placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

People gather outside of Freeman High School after reports of a shooting at the school in Rockford, Washington. (Photo: AP)
 People gather outside of Freeman High School after reports of a shooting at the school in Rockford, Washington. (Photo: AP)

Spokane, Washington: Multiple ambulances and a Life flight helicopter were dispatched to a high school south of Spokane, Washington, following reports of a shooting.

The shooting was reported at Freeman High School in Rockford on Wednesday. Annie Baxter, whose two daughters attend Freeman Middle School across the street from the high school, told The Spokesman-Review that children were running into buildings when she pulled up to the school area about 10:15 a.m. She says classes were about to begin because it’s a “late start” day.

All schools in the Spokane district were placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure. Authorities are responding to reports of a shooting at a high school south of Spokane, Washington.

The Spokesman-Review reports that first responders were at Freeman High School in Rockford on Wednesday morning.

Spokane Public Schools said on Twitter that all schools in the district are “being placed into modified lockdown as a precautionary measure.”

