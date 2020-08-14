Friday, Aug 14, 2020 | Last Update : 10:43 AM IST

142nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,416,169

61,252

Recovered

1,712,913

54,974

Deaths

47,325

835

Maharashtra54831338184318650 Tamil Nadu3145202563135278 Andhra Pradesh2641421709242378 Karnataka1964941126333511 Delhi1494601343184167 Uttar Pradesh140775887862280 West Bengal98459671202059 Telangana8647563074665 Bihar8274154139450 Gujarat71064542382652 Assam5883842326145 Rajasthan5249738235789 Odisha4592731785321 Haryana4163534781483 Madhya Pradesh3902529020996 Kerala3811424922127 Jammu and Kashmir2489717003472 Punjab2390315319586 Jharkhand185168998177 Chhatisgarh12148880996 Uttarakhand96326134125 Goa871259575 Tripura6161417641 Puducherry5382320187 Manipur3752204411 Himachal Pradesh3371218114 Nagaland30119738 Arunachal Pradesh223115923 Chandigarh1595100425 Meghalaya11154986 Sikkim9105101 Mizoram6203230
  World   Americas  14 Aug 2020  Kamala Harris hit by 'birther' conspiracy, Trump says she doesn't qualify to serve as US VP
World, Americas

Kamala Harris hit by 'birther' conspiracy, Trump says she doesn't qualify to serve as US VP

PTI
Published : Aug 14, 2020, 10:23 am IST
Updated : Aug 14, 2020, 10:23 am IST

If elected, Harris would be second in line of succession after Biden, and as per the Constitution the president needs to be born in US

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden's running mate Senator Kamala Harris, and Biden receive a virtual briefing on COVID-19 from public health experts in Wilmington. (AP)
  Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden's running mate Senator Kamala Harris, and Biden receive a virtual briefing on COVID-19 from public health experts in Wilmington. (AP)

Washington: Democratic vice-presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris has been hit by a "birther movement", with US President Donald Trump saying he had heard that she does not meet the requirements to serve the White House.

Former US President Barack Obama was also hit by a birther movement, where his opponents questioned about the origin of his birth.

 

Born to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, 55-year-old California senator, Harris, was named by Joe Biden as his vice-presidential running mate on Tuesday.

The conspiracy theory about Harris started following a Newsweek Op-Ed by Dr John Eastman, who ran in the Republican primary to be California's attorney general in 2010. Eastman, who lost the race to Harris, a Democrat, said that there are some questions about the eligibility for the position. The theory was also circulated on social media.

The Biden campaign called opinion piece racist.

"I just heard that. I heard it today that she doesn't meet the requirements and by the way the lawyer that wrote that piece is a very highly qualified very talented lawyer. I have no idea if that's right," Trump said in response to a question during a press conference at the White House.

 

Trump did not give his opinion on it but acknowledged that he has heard about such claims circulating on social media that Harris is not eligible to be the president of the United States.

Harris was born on October 20, 1964, at Oakland in California. Her mother Shyamala Gopalan migrated to the US from Tamil Nadu in India, while her father, Donald J Harris, moved to the US from Jamaica.

If elected in the November presidential elections, Harris would be second in line of succession after Biden, who is the Democratic party's presidential nominee.

As per the Constitution, the president needs to be born in the United States

Harris is the first black, and first Indian-American and African-American to be selected for this second highest elected office in the country.

 

During the news conference, Trump said, "I would have assumed the Democrats would have check that out before she gets chosen to run for vice president but that's a very serious -- you are saying that they are saying that she doesn't qualify because she wasn't born in this country."

"I just heard about it. I will take a look," Trump said responding to another question.

Describing this as an unnecessary controversy, National Finance Committee member of the Biden campaign Ajay Bhutoria said that Harris was born in Oakland in California on October 20 in 1964.

"Article Two of our Constitution dictates that a person born in the United States after 1787 be a 'natural born citizen' of the country. She is a natural-born citizen and there is no question about her eligibility to run. This puts an end to discussion.

 

"The whole birther movement is racist and Donald Trump is a disgrace to our country," Bhutoria said in a statement.

Harris, like many Americans, is the product of a multicultural family of immigrants, he said.

"Her mother, who travelled to the United States in 1958 to complete a master's degree at UC Berkeley, was the daughter of an Indian civil servant who spent some of his career in Zambia," Bhutoria said.

Harris being the vice-presidential candidate has given confidence to the immigrant community, especially the Indo-American community, he said.

"I am telling my kids, tomorrow you could be the future president or vice president, if you work hard and work smart and follow the footsteps of inspiring leaders like President Clinton, Obama, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris," Bhutoria said.

 

Tags: kamala harris, birther conspiracy, us constitution, barack obama, kamala harris ancestry, kamala harris indian relation

Latest From World

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization. (AP)

People should not fear spread of COVID-19 in food, packaging: WHO

Presumptive Democratic vice presidential nominee, U.S. Senator Kamala Harris listens as presumptive Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden speaks following a coronavirus briefing with health experts at the Hotel DuPont on August 13, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. (AFP)

Biden says all US governors should mandate masks to slow pandemic

A health worker takes details at a COVID-19 testing station setup at Eden Park, National Sports Stadium, in Auckland. (AFP)

New Zealand virus outbreak spreads beyond Auckland, 13 new cases reported

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (AFP)

UAE, Israel establish diplomatic ties; annexation of parts of West Bank now halted

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham