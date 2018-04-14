The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Apr 14, 2018

 World, Americas
 
World, Americas

Trump thanks France, UK for ‘wisdom', 'fine military’ after missile attacks on Syria

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 14, 2018, 8:15 pm IST
Updated : Apr 14, 2018, 8:16 pm IST

Reports say ‘large part’ of Syrian regime’s chemical arsenal has been destroyed during coordinated strikes by US, Uk and France.

President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House on Friday, April 13, 2018, in Washington, about the United States' military response to Syria's chemical weapon attack on April 7. (Photo: AP)
 President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House on Friday, April 13, 2018, in Washington, about the United States' military response to Syria's chemical weapon attack on April 7. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to hail a ‘perfectly executed strike’ after he had authorised a series of missile attacks against Syria. The move was a response to Assad regime’s chemical attack against its own people.

Trump took to Twitter and thanked his allies in the attack as well. He tweeted, “Thank you to France and the United Kingdom for their wisdom and the power of their fine Military. Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!”

According to reports, a ‘large part’ of the Syrian regime’s chemical arsenal has been destroyed during the coordinated strikes by US, Uk and France on facilities that produced deadly weapons.

The combined forces launched airstrikes on two chemical weapons facilities and a military command post in Syria on Friday night in retaliation for a chemical attack that left up 75 civilians dead last week.

French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said that a large part of Syria’s ‘chemical arsenal’ had been destroyed in the strikes.

While no further strikes have been planned, Le Drian refused to rule out a further attack if Assad crossed the 'red line' of using chemical weapons again.

It comes after Trump addressed the U.S. while British Prime Minister Theresa May and President Emmanuel Macron both gave speeches justifying the use of force in response to the 'evil and despicable' poison gas attack.

Tags: donald trump, syria, syria attack, twitter, syria airstrikes, assad, france, united kingdom, chemical arsenal
Location: United States, Washington

