Donald Trump says North Korea problem 'will be taken care of'

Published : Apr 14, 2017, 8:37 am IST
Trump said he believed Chinese President Xi Jinping would "work very hard" to help resolve the challenge.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives for the official opening of the Ryomyong residential area, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Photo: AP)
Washington: US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Pyongyang is a problem that "will be taken care of," as speculation rose that North Korea might be on the verge of a sixth nuclear test.

Trump, responding to a question about what his message is for North Korea, said, "North Korea is a problem. The problem will be taken care of."

He said he believed Chinese President Xi Jinping would "work very hard" to help resolve the challenge. The president said he had spent a lot of time with Xi last week in Florida.

"I have really gotten to like and respect President Xi. ... He's a very special man. I think he's going to try very hard."

