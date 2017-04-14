Donald Trump says North Korea problem 'will be taken care of'

Friday, Apr 14, 2017 | Last Update : 09:45 AM IST
Washington: US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Pyongyang is a problem that "will be taken care of," as speculation rose that North Korea might be on the verge of a sixth nuclear test.
Trump, responding to a question about what his message is for North Korea, said, "North Korea is a problem. The problem will be taken care of."
He said he believed Chinese President Xi Jinping would "work very hard" to help resolve the challenge. The president said he had spent a lot of time with Xi last week in Florida.
"I have really gotten to like and respect President Xi. ... He's a very special man. I think he's going to try very hard."