Tuesday, Feb 14, 2017

World, Americas

Ivanka Trump takes center stage at Justin Trudeau meeting

REUTERS
Published : Feb 14, 2017, 3:40 pm IST
Ivanka sat next to the Canadian premier in the White House Cabinet Room, and opened the discussion after both leaders had spoken.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump, listen during a meeting with women business leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. (Photo: AP)
Washington: Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka got a plum spot at America's highest table Monday, attending her father's meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and businesswomen from both countries.

The appearance comes amid questions over the separation of Trump family businesses from the official roles of the president and his relatives.

Trump is the first president in modern times to refuse to release his tax returns or divest from his business interests - choosing instead to put his sons in charge.

His daughter also has significant business interests that have become the focus for government ethics watchdogs.

Trump last week tweeted that Ivanka had been "treated so unfairly" by Nordstrom, an upscale department store chain that dropped her fashion brand.

And a key Trump aide is facing possible investigation after pitching the president's daughter's fashion brand on television.

Speaking with the White House seal clearly visible over her shoulder, Kellyanne Conway gave Ivanka Trump's clothing a rave review during a Fox interview, urging shoppers to "go buy Ivanka's stuff."

