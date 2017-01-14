The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 14, 2017 | Last Update : 08:32 PM IST

World, Americas

Obama thanks Americans for making him better President

PTI
Published : Jan 14, 2017, 8:22 pm IST
Updated : Jan 14, 2017, 8:22 pm IST

Obama said during his tenure as President, he saw the goodness, resilience and hope of the American people.

US President Barack Obama
 US President Barack Obama

Washington: In his final radio and internet address, Barack Obama has thanked his countrymen for making him a better President and a better man and said that during his eight-year tenure he saw the "goodness, resilience and hope" of the American people.

"Whether we've seen eye-to-eye or rarely agreed at all, my conversations with you, the American people in living rooms and schools; at farms and on factory floors; at diners and on distant military outposts are what have kept me honest, kept me inspired, and kept me going. Every day, I learned from you. You made me a better President, and you made me a better man," Obama said.

He said it had been the honour of his life to serve the American people as President.

"Eight years later, I am even more optimistic about our country's promise. And I look forward to working along your side, as a citizen, for all my days that remain," he said.

"Over the course of these eight years, I have seen the goodness, the resilience, and the hope of the American people. I've seen neighbours looking out for each other as we rescued our economy from the worst crisis of our lifetimes," he said.

"I've hugged cancer survivors who finally know the security of affordable health care. I've seen communities like Joplin rebuild from disaster, and cities like Boston show the world that no terrorist will ever break the American spirit," he added.

Obama in his recent farewell speech in Chicago warned Americans of the threats to democracy from growing racism, inequality and discrimination.

"I've seen the hopeful faces of young graduates and our newest military officers. I've mourned with grieving families searching for answers, and found grace in a Charleston church. I've seen our scientists help a paralysed man regain his sense of touch, and our wounded warriors walk again," he said.

"That's what's possible when we come together in the hard, slow, sometimes frustrating, but always vital work of self-government. But we can't take our democracy for granted. All of us, regardless of party, should throw ourselves into the work of citizenship," Obama said.

"Not just when there's an election, not just when our own narrow interest is at stake, but over the full span of a lifetime. If you're tired of arguing with strangers on the internet, try to talk with one in real life. If something needs fixing, lace up your shoes and do some organising. If you're disappointed by your elected officials, then grab a clipboard, get some signatures, and run for office yourself," he said.

Obama said success depended on people's participation, regardless of which way the pendulum of power swings.

"It falls on each of us to be guardians of our democracy; to embrace the joyous task we've been given to continually try to improve this great nation of ours. Because for all our outward differences, we all share the same proud title, Citizen," Obama said.

Tags: barack obama, obama last radio address, obama final internet address

MOST POPULAR

1

Plan for pink 'pussyhats' in Washington after Trump's inauguration

2

Barack Obama thanks NASA for taking his sign to Mars

3

US woman charged with stealing teenage daughter at birth

4

Pakistan: Wife hires goons to thrash her cheating husband

5

Death penalty for politicians consuming alcohol, Pak senator suggests

more

Editors' Picks

Parthiv Patel scored his fifth century against Mumbai, in First Class cricket. (Photo: PTI)

Gujarat beat Mumbai to clinch maiden Ranji Trophy title

Anil Vij said that the rupee had lost its value since Gandhi's photos were printed on notes. (Representational Image)

Gandhi will be removed from notes too, Modi 'bigger' brand: BJP's Anil Vij stirs row

The 19-year-old, who aims to represent Pakistan, is supporting his dream by selling parathas in Karachi. (Photos: PTI)

Pak: Paratha-wala Hanan Khan aims for cricket team berth

JuD leader and 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed. (Photo: file)

Killed 30 soldiers in Akhnoor: Hafiz Saeed provokes India

Indian army soldiers patrol near the highly militarized Line of Control. (Photo: AP)

300 terrorists waiting to infiltrate India: report

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The makers of 'OK Jaanu' held a screening for film industry celebrities on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Sidharth, Kriti, others stars watch OK Jaanu

Hrithik celebrated his birthday on Tuesday and his close friends and relatives were snapped by shutterbugs. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik turns a year older with a bash for close ones

Two prayer meets in memory of Om Puri was held in Mumbai on Monday where numerous celebrties were present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebs pay respects to Om Puri at prayer meets

Priyanka Chopra, Dev Patel, Natalie Portman, John Trovolta and other stars were seen at the Golden Globe Awards held in Los Angeles late Sunday. (Photo: HFPA)

Celebs come out in their stylish best for Golden Globes

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Esha Gupta walked the ramp for Archana Kochhar's fashion show which was a part of a social initiative. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Alia, Esha dazzle on the ramp

Om Puri breathed his last on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home. We trace his journey in the film industry through these pictures.

A look at some of the most notable moments of Om Puri's life and career

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham