The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Oct 13, 2018 | Last Update : 11:45 AM IST

World, Americas

US has taken toughest-ever action on China's unfair trade practices: Trump

PTI
Published : Oct 13, 2018, 11:13 am IST
Updated : Oct 13, 2018, 11:13 am IST

The US has a nearly USD 500 billion trade deficit with China per annum, which Trump says is unsustainable for the US.

'We have taken the toughest-ever action to crack down on China's unfair trade actions and trade abuses,' Trump told his cheering supporters at an election rally in Ohio on Friday. (Photo: File)
 'We have taken the toughest-ever action to crack down on China's unfair trade actions and trade abuses,' Trump told his cheering supporters at an election rally in Ohio on Friday. (Photo: File)

Washington: US President Donald Trump has said that his administration has taken the "toughest-ever action" to crack down on China's unfair trade practices. Trump has been steadily hiking tariffs on Chinese exports to the US since June, asking Beijing to bring down the billions of dollars of trade deficit. He has taken an unprecedented tough measure against the alleged unfair trade practices of China.

The US has a nearly USD 500 billion trade deficit with China per annum, which Trump says is unsustainable for the US.

"We have taken the toughest-ever action to crack down on China's unfair trade actions and trade abuses," Trump told his cheering supporters at an election rally in Ohio on Friday.

Among the steps being taken by the US include imposing additional 25 per cent tariff on import of Chinese products worth USD 250 billion, announcing new curbs of nuclear technology trade with China and taking steps to stop China from allegedly stealing intellectual property from the US.

Trump patted on his back with regard to his China policy as he listed out the achievements of his administration and the steps that has strengthened the American economy and creating jobs.

"Thanks to our tariff and especially on steel that's been dumped all over this country, the Ohio steel industry and the US steel industry is roaring back to life and soon will be hitting its most successful years ever," he said.

Last week, he announced the replacement of North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) "with the incredible, brand-new" US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, the USMCA, Trump said.

"It's opening up Canada, opening up Mexico for our farmers, everybody," he said. Trump said that at his direction, the Pentagon is now working to create the sixth branch of the American armed forces called the Space Force.

"That's very important. Hate to say it, but very soon, that's where it's going to be at. It's going to be space, everything, defence, offence, everything," he said.

Referring to his withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal, Trump said that this was one-sided.

"I withdrew the United States from the horrible one-sided Iran nuclear deal and look what happened to Iran," he said.

"When I took office, Iran was all over the place. They were taking over Syria. They were taking over Yemen. They were taking over everything. I actually said, this is going to be a problem and we've got to do something. "And about four months ago, we withdrew from that horrible, ridiculous deal. And you take a look what's happening to Iran. There's riots all over the streets, all over the cities. It's a whole different ballgame. It's a whole different country. And it's looking real good," Trump said.

Tags: donald trump, us-china trade war, global trade war, nafta, iran nuclear deal
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Sajid accused of harassment: Sister Farah, cousin Farhan react; Bipasha, Esha open up

2

How to know if you were a victim of Facebook’s big data breach

3

Facebook shares details about the cyber attack

4

Data breach affected 29 million users, details impact: Facebook

5

Investor wealth shoots up by Rs 2.98 lakh crore as stocks rally

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

It was Bachchan power on Wednesday as the members of the ‘First family’ stepped out for two separate events. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Jaya, Big B for Shweta’s venture, Aishwarya, Abhishek, Aaradhya back team

Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor and other Bollywood stars spotted at the Mumbai airport. The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan , Janhvi Kapoor snapped in the city. Check out such more pictures of your favourite Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: SRK, Kajol, Aish, Janhvi put their fashionable foot forward

Promotions galore: B-Town stars of upcoming films were seen at events related to their films in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Parineeti, Ayushmann, Jalebi duo, keep buzz high for their ventures

Moving on: Arbaaz Khan seems to giving more hints of making it official with Giorgia Andriani, while Malaika Arora Khan bonded with Arhaan on Sunday. (Photos: Instagram/ Viral Bhayani)

Arbaaz-Giorgia gush over each other after ramp show, Malaika takes son out

Stylish foot forward: B-Town stars came out dressed in their best at an awards show for a leading fashion magazine. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Sonakshi, Disha, Vicky, Aditi, others spread dazzle with their style

Simpletons turn millionaires: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, who played common man, in ‘Sui Dhaaga’, were ecstatic and celebrated the success of the

Band, Baaja without Baraat for Anushka, Varun as Sui Dhaaga hits bull’s-eye

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham