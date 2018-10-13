The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Oct 13, 2018 | Last Update : 09:08 AM IST

World, Americas

Don't use songs in rallies, family of singer Prince tells Donald Trump

AFP
Published : Oct 13, 2018, 8:40 am IST
Updated : Oct 13, 2018, 8:40 am IST

'Prince Estate has never given permission to Trump or White House to use Prince's songs,' tweeted musician's half-brother Omarr Baker.

The president's team have reportedly added 'Purple Rain,' one of Prince's best-loved tracks, to the playlist of recent rallies in the run-up to November midterm elections, including in Mississippi last week. (Photo: AP | File)
 The president's team have reportedly added 'Purple Rain,' one of Prince's best-loved tracks, to the playlist of recent rallies in the run-up to November midterm elections, including in Mississippi last week. (Photo: AP | File)

Washington: The family of Prince has told Donald Trump to stop playing the late icon's songs at rallies, following a phalanx of other angry artists who have told the US president to pull the plug.

"The Prince Estate has never given permission to President Trump or The White House to use Prince's songs and have requested that they cease all use immediately," tweeted the musician's half-brother Omarr Baker.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to an AFP request to comment.

The president's team have reportedly added "Purple Rain," one of Prince's best-loved tracks, to the playlist of recent rallies in the run-up to November midterm elections, including in Mississippi last week.

The complaint adds Prince to a long line of musicians or their representatives who have objected to the billionaire Republican head of state blasting out their tunes at his public rallies.

The Rolling Stones, Adele, Neil Young, R.E.M., Aerosmith, Queen and George Harrison are among acts that have lodged objections to the use of their music at Republican gatherings.

The family of Italy's late Luciano Pavarotti, one of the most famous tenors of the 20th century, also criticized the use of his signature recording of blockbuster Puccini aria "Nessun Dorma," a fixture at Trump's 2016 rallies.

But during a question-and-answer session on Twitter two years ago Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger was quoted as saying there was nothing he could do under US law to stop Trump playing his music.

"If you're in a public place like Madison Square Garden or a theatre, you can play any music you want, and you can't be stopped. So, if you write a song and someone plays it in a restaurant that you go to, you can't stop them. They can play what they want," the Daily Beast quoted him as saying.

While US law could allow an artist to ask for his music not to be played at political campaigns, none have yet followed through with any legal action.

Prince died aged 57 in April 2016 from an accidental overdose of powerful painkillers. He left no will and had no living children, with his siblings put in charge of keeping his estate afloat.

Tags: donald trump, white house, omarr baker, prince estate, us midterm polls
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Investor wealth shoots up by Rs 2.98 lakh crore as stocks rally

2

Facebook says it purged more than 800 spam accounts, pages

3

Nana’s friend Anil Kapoor on #MeToo: Girls are superior, all happenings are fantastic

4

Google to explain delay in disclosing vulnerability

5

Hindu, Jewish community to celebrate Diwali, Chanukah together in Chicago

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

It was Bachchan power on Wednesday as the members of the ‘First family’ stepped out for two separate events. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Jaya, Big B for Shweta’s venture, Aishwarya, Abhishek, Aaradhya back team

Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor and other Bollywood stars spotted at the Mumbai airport. The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan , Janhvi Kapoor snapped in the city. Check out such more pictures of your favourite Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: SRK, Kajol, Aish, Janhvi put their fashionable foot forward

Promotions galore: B-Town stars of upcoming films were seen at events related to their films in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Parineeti, Ayushmann, Jalebi duo, keep buzz high for their ventures

Moving on: Arbaaz Khan seems to giving more hints of making it official with Giorgia Andriani, while Malaika Arora Khan bonded with Arhaan on Sunday. (Photos: Instagram/ Viral Bhayani)

Arbaaz-Giorgia gush over each other after ramp show, Malaika takes son out

Stylish foot forward: B-Town stars came out dressed in their best at an awards show for a leading fashion magazine. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Sonakshi, Disha, Vicky, Aditi, others spread dazzle with their style

Simpletons turn millionaires: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, who played common man, in ‘Sui Dhaaga’, were ecstatic and celebrated the success of the

Band, Baaja without Baraat for Anushka, Varun as Sui Dhaaga hits bull’s-eye

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham