The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, May 13, 2017 | Last Update : 04:48 PM IST

World, Americas

Will avenge father's death: Bin Laden's son Hamza warns Americans

PTI
Published : May 13, 2017, 3:31 pm IST
Updated : May 13, 2017, 4:24 pm IST

Hamza, about 28 year old now, wrote those letters when he was 22 and had not seen his father bin Laden in several years.

Osama Bin Laden. (Photo: AP)
 Osama Bin Laden. (Photo: AP)

Washington: Osama bin Laden's son Hamza is poised to lead a stronger, larger al Qaeda and is "bent on avenging" his father's death, according to a former FBI agent familiar with the personal letters seized in a dramatic US raid that killed the al Qaeda leader in Pakistan's Abbottabad.

Hamza, about 28 year old now, wrote those letters when he was 22 and had not seen his father bin Laden in several years.

Ali Soufan, the former FBI agent who was the bureau's lead investigator of al Qaeda after the 9/11 attacks, said CBS News the letters reveal Hamza to be a young man who adores his father and wants to carry on his murderous ideology.

The letters collected in the raid by helicopter-borne US Navy SEALs at a secure high-walled compound in Abbottabad, a garrison town north of the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, in May 2011 have now been declassified.

Only a handful of US military and senior officials around then US President Barack Obama knew of the raid that was reportedly in the planning for months.

For a new episode of '60 Minutes' on the network, Mr Soufan described one of those letters from Hamza "He tells him that he remembers 'every look every smile you gave me, every word you told me.'"

Hamza also wrote this "I consider myself to be forged in steel. The path of jihad for the sake of God is what we live."

Mr Soufan said Hamza's potential as a leader was recognised years ago when he was still a boy. He was used in propaganda videos, sometimes holding a gun.

"He was a poster kid for the al Qaeda and for members of al Qaeda, who were indoctrinated with these propaganda videos, he means a lot to them," Mr Soufan said.

This January, the US named Hamza a "specially-designated global terrorist" the same classification bin Laden had.

He even sounds like his father, said Mr Soufan. "His recent message that came out, he delivered the speech as if it's his father using sentences, terminology that was used by Osama bin Laden."

Hamza has recorded four audio messages in the last two years. "He's basically saying, 'American people, we're coming and you're going to feel it. And we're going to take revenge for what you did to my father, Iraq, Afghanistan' the whole thing was about vengeance," Soufan said.

Tags: osama bin laden, hamza bin laden, al qaeda, fbi
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

White House throws open movie theatre for public

2

'I'm such a big Tubelight': Salman on his 'tigress' Katrina's new project

3

Al-Qaeda in Yemen to reward AK-47 for first prize winner of its quiz

4

Sarkar 3 movie review: Political mishap of a film

5

South Korean prez Moon Jae-In scraps history textbooks introduced by Park admin

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Armenian-based illustrator Edgar Artis makes colourful fashion sketches using food, flowers and other objects creatively.. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Armenian illustrator uses different objects in fashion sketches creatively

Followers of Gautam Buddha mark Buddha Purnima with the important events in his life like birth, enlightenment and death. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate the festival of Buddha Purnima in Sri Lanka

Philadelphia-based Shannon Dermody has photographed Disney princesses being victim to social evils unlike what was read to us. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer depicts Disney princesses with different endings

The colourful festival marks the return of spring with dance, music and bonfires in the Turkish town of Edirne. (Photo: AP)

Turkish locals celebrate the start of spring with Hidirellez festival

Reddit photoshop experts create beautiful alternate scenes for Syrian refugee to make people contribute for her to have a better life. (Photo: Reddit)

Redditors help Syrian refugee girl Zahra live a better life

China celebrates Bun festival in Hong Kong to calm the spirits killed by pirates. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong celebrates bun festival to appease spirits

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham