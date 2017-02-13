The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Feb 13, 2017 | Last Update : 04:16 PM IST

World, Americas

US: Man plots to kill family, accidentally texts boss instead of hitman; held

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Feb 13, 2017, 3:02 pm IST
Updated : Feb 13, 2017, 3:03 pm IST

Prosecutors argued that Jeff had intended to kill to his family for their USD 1.5 million insurance cover.

Jeff Lytle has been arrested for plotting to kill his wife and four-year-old daughter. (Photo: Facebook)
 Jeff Lytle has been arrested for plotting to kill his wife and four-year-old daughter. (Photo: Facebook)

Monroe, Washington: A Washington man has been arrested for plotting to kill his wife and four-year-old daughter after he accidentally texted his boss asking for help instead of hitman.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the accused Jeff Lytle of Monroe, Washington, wanted to send the text message to a hitman named Shayne. Instead, he sent it to his boss, who in turn alerted the police and got Jeff arrested.

While the case was under trial, prosecutors argued that Jeff had intended to kill to his family for their USD 1.5 million insurance cover.

In the text message, Jeff wrote, "Hey Shayne hows it going. You remember you said that you would help me kill my wife. I'm going to take you up on that offer."

He had allegedly promised to give half the insurance money to the hitman, the court heard.

Prosecutors also told the court that Jeff wanted his wife and daughter's death to be staged as an accident or a robbery incident. However, his plans went for a toss when he sent the text to the wrong person.

He has been currently detained at the Snohomish County jail.

Tags: crime, attempt to murder, jeff lytle, us
Location: United States, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Beyonce's viral pregnancy announcement pic gets a five-storey mural

2

Adele and Beyonce rule at this year's Grammys

3

Irfan's fitting reply to awkward question about being Muslim

4

Coins balanced in near impossible ways in viral video

5

India destroy Bangladesh to win sixth consecutive Test series

more

Editors' Picks

The Indian Blind T20 World Cup squad. (Photo: PTI)

India beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup for the Blind

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

Graeme Swann believes that Joe Root has curtailed some of the flamboyance in his game, in order to prove to everyone that he can be the captain of the side. (Photo: AFP)

Broad, not Root should lead England: Swann

(Representational Image)

IIT-G students held for raping 3 girls during college fest

Sasikala Natarajan.

'Betrayal never wins,' with majority on her side, Sasikala slams OPS

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The canal in Venice was filled with boaths and people in bright costumes that made it look like a scene out of a fantasy (Photo: AP)

Carnival in Venice transforms historic Rio De Cannaregio

China lights up the streets of Beijing with many lanterns of different colours and sizes to celebrate Lunar New Year. (Photo: AP)

The Chinese Lantern Festival lights up Beijing

Hindu devotees worship the Hindu God Murugan in Kuala Lumpur during the annual Thaipusam street festival. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate religious festival of Thaipusam in Kuala Lumpur

The festival has lantern of all shapes and sizes on display along the streets of Taiwan. (Photo: AP/Instagram)

Taiwan lantern festival lights up the streets of Taipei

Amputee fitness seems to be bringing in a lot of entries from fitness enthusiasts motivating many with their courage (Photo: Instagram)

Amputees hitting the gym give fitness goals on Instagram

The image of a playful canine going viral shows that Photoshop artists can give an interesting twist to almost anything these days (Photo: Reddit)

Netizens give Photoshop touch to adorable puppy

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham