US: Man plots to kill family, accidentally texts boss instead of hitman; held

Jeff Lytle has been arrested for plotting to kill his wife and four-year-old daughter. (Photo: Facebook)

Monroe, Washington: A Washington man has been arrested for plotting to kill his wife and four-year-old daughter after he accidentally texted his boss asking for help instead of hitman.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the accused Jeff Lytle of Monroe, Washington, wanted to send the text message to a hitman named Shayne. Instead, he sent it to his boss, who in turn alerted the police and got Jeff arrested.

While the case was under trial, prosecutors argued that Jeff had intended to kill to his family for their USD 1.5 million insurance cover.

In the text message, Jeff wrote, "Hey Shayne hows it going. You remember you said that you would help me kill my wife. I'm going to take you up on that offer."

He had allegedly promised to give half the insurance money to the hitman, the court heard.

Prosecutors also told the court that Jeff wanted his wife and daughter's death to be staged as an accident or a robbery incident. However, his plans went for a toss when he sent the text to the wrong person.

He has been currently detained at the Snohomish County jail.