The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Feb 13, 2017 | Last Update : 11:19 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  India took big steps to win the one-off Test against Bangladesh after R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja sent Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan packing. (Photo: AP) LIVE| India vs Bangladesh Test, Day 5: 5-down Bangladesh stare at defeat
 
World, Americas

Border will pay for itself ‘many times over’: White House

PTI
Published : Feb 13, 2017, 9:50 am IST
Updated : Feb 13, 2017, 9:50 am IST

The White House statement came amidst news reports that the border wall would cost USD 21 billion.

US President Donald Trump salutes a Marines honor guard as he disembarks from Marine One upon arrival at the White House in Washington. (Photo: AP)
 US President Donald Trump salutes a Marines honor guard as he disembarks from Marine One upon arrival at the White House in Washington. (Photo: AP)

Washington: Claiming that illegal immigration costs the US about USD 100 billion a year, a top White House official on Monday said that the proposed wall along the US-Mexico border will pay for itself "many times over".

The White House statement came amidst news reports that the border wall would cost USD 21 billion.

"It's estimated that illegal immigration costs our country, state, local and federal benefits, about USD 100 billion a year.

"Stopping new illegal immigration, preventing the affects that will have on our schools, on our hospitals, on our welfare system, on our wage earners, will save taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars. This wall will pay for itself many, many, many times over," the White House Senior Policy Director Stephen Miller told ABC News in an interview.

"It's just astonishing to me that the media is so interested in how much it costs to secure our border and has no interest in the cost of refusing to secure our border," he said responding to a question on news reports that the wall would cost USD 21 billion and that it would be paid for by Mexico.

"There's all kinds of things we can do. I'm not going to make news today by announcing what our strategy is going to be. That's one thing that's different between this president and past Presidents is we don't lay out all of our cards for everybody to see," Miller said.

In a tweet, Trump criticized the news reports about the cost of the wall.

"I am reading that the great border WALL will cost more than the government originally thought, but I have not gotten involved in the design or negotiations yet.

"When I do, just like with the F-35 FighterJet or the Air Force One Programme, price will come WAY DOWN!" Trump said in a tweet yesterday.

Tags: onald trump, us mexico ties, us mexico border wall
Location: United States, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

LIVE| India vs Bangladesh Test, Day 5: 5-down Bangladesh stare at defeat

2

Too much sex hinders sexual satisfaction for couples

3

150-yr-old wedding dress found in UK after Facebook post goes viral

4

Wanted to study more? Now you can get a PHD in chocolate

5

The grave reality behind viral images of obese tigers

more

Editors' Picks

The Indian Blind T20 World Cup squad. (Photo: PTI)

India beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup for the Blind

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

Graeme Swann believes that Joe Root has curtailed some of the flamboyance in his game, in order to prove to everyone that he can be the captain of the side. (Photo: AFP)

Broad, not Root should lead England: Swann

(Representational Image)

IIT-G students held for raping 3 girls during college fest

Sasikala Natarajan.

'Betrayal never wins,' with majority on her side, Sasikala slams OPS

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen bonding with each other amid rumours of rift between them on Kapil Sharma's show to promote 'Rangoon'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Shahid slam rift reports, bond as they promote Rangoon

Amitabh Bachchan and several other alumni from Delhi's Kirori Mal University got together to raise funds and help rebuild a theatre in the university on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B takes initiative to help rebuild alma mater theatre with celebrity alumni

Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and several other celebrities were seen at the Bright Awards in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars impress with their style at event

The who's who of Bollywood came out for a party thrown by the team of 'Dangal' to celebrate the humongous success of the film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dangal team throws lavish success bash, stars come out in style

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Neha Sharma, Athiya Shetty and other members from the team of 'Mubarakan' were present at a bash before they fly to London to shoot the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mubarakan team are in party mode as they gear up for London shoot

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar launched the trailer of their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' at an entertaining event on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia are a laugh riot at Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham