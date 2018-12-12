The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Dec 12, 2018 | Last Update : 12:57 PM IST

World, Americas

Stormy Daniels to pay USD 294,000 to Trump as legal fees for defamation case

ANI
Published : Dec 12, 2018, 10:48 am IST
Updated : Dec 12, 2018, 10:48 am IST

US District Judge James Otero, who had rejected Daniels' suit against Trump in October, ordered Daniels to pay the legal fees.

After the defamation case was rejected, Trump's lawyers had demanded that Daniels should pay USD 340,000 in legal fees. (Photo: ANI)
 After the defamation case was rejected, Trump's lawyers had demanded that Daniels should pay USD 340,000 in legal fees. (Photo: ANI)

Washington: A US judge on Tuesday ordered adult film star, Stormy Daniels, to pay USD 294,000 to President Donald Trump as legal fees in her defamation case against the US President, which was dismissed two months ago.

US District Judge James Otero, who had rejected Daniels' suit against Trump in October, ordered Daniels to pay the legal fees.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, had alleged that Trump, in a tweet in April, ridiculed her claims that a man had threatened her to keep mum about her alleged affair with the US President, The Hill reported.

After the defamation case was rejected, Trump's lawyers had demanded that Daniels should pay USD 340,000 in legal fees. However, Judge Otero reduced the amount to USD 294,000.

The judge said that Trump's lawyers had spent "excessive" time on the case and ordered the adult film star to cough up 75 per cent of the US President's legal fees and an additional USD 1,000 in sanctions, as per the report.

Daniels is locked in a legal battle against Trump and his former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen. She is seeking to invalidate a USD 130,000 non-disclosure agreement that the adult star signed days before the 2016 presidential election.

The 39-year-old revealed that the deal was not valid because the US President "never signed it himself".

The adult film star first came into the limelight after she publicly claimed that she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006. The US President, however, denied the allegations.

Tags: donald trump, stormy daniels, defamation case
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Bomb threat at Facebook, campus evacuated

2

Woman who married 300-year-old ghost reveals they have split

3

Game of Thrones: Here's who will survive final season, say medical researchers

4

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas are all things cute in this new video!

5

Girl is forced to sign good behaviour contract with parents for new iPhone

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Fashion house's first show in Tokyo saw creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli celebrating Japanese culture. (Photos: AP)

Valentino showcases amazing Pre-Fall 2019 collection in Tokyo

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham