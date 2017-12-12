The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Dec 12, 2017 | Last Update : 06:41 PM IST

World, Americas

Trump in trouble: Women lawmakers seek probe for sexual misconduct

PTI
Published : Dec 12, 2017, 5:13 pm IST
Updated : Dec 12, 2017, 5:17 pm IST

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said the president had addressed the accusations directly and denied all of these allegations.

In 2016, Trump dismissed the allegations, which came from at least 16 different women, as false. (Photo: File/AP)
 In 2016, Trump dismissed the allegations, which came from at least 16 different women, as false. (Photo: File/AP)

Washington: A group of nearly 60 Democratic Congresswomen has sought a thorough investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations levelled against US President Donald Trump.

In a letter sent to Chairman and Ranking Member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reforms, the 54 women lawmakers who signed it noted that in the time of "Me Too", women across the US were coming forward with their own harrowing stories of sexual harassment and assault.

"Members of Congress have also come under scrutiny and investigation, with some resigning, for improper sexual conduct," the letter said.

"We cannot ignore the multitude of women who have come forward with accusations against Mr Trump. With that said, the President should be allowed to present evidence in his own defence," it said.

Three of Trump's accusers at a news conference on Monday, demanded the US Congress investigate their allegations against the US President.

Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand even went to the extent of demanding Trump's resignation.

"President Trump should resign. But, of course, he won't hold himself accountable. Therefore, Congress should investigate the multiple sexual harassment and assault allegations against him," Gillibrand said in a tweet.

"The American people deserve a full inquiry into the truth of these allegations," said Congresswoman Lois Frankel, head of the Democratic Women's Working Group (DWWG).

Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence said that regardless of the victim or alleged perpetrator, every voice deserved to be heard and justice demands transparency, accountability and respect of due process.

"A thorough investigation into these accusations of sexual misconduct by President Trump is long overdue," she said.

"While the President's behaviour certainly warrants a call for his resignation, the most important thing we in Congress can do right now is a comprehensive investigation," said Congresswoman Jackie Speier.

"What I find most disturbing is the fact that his victims were dismissed out of hand or, even worse, called liars. These women deserve to have us engage in a serious examination of the allegations and facts, as does the American public," she added.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said the president had addressed the accusations directly and denied all of these allegations.

"This took place long before he was elected to be President. And the people of this country, at a decisive election, supported President Trump, and we feel like these allegations have been answered through that process," Sanders told reporters at her daily news conference.

"As the President said himself, he thinks it's a good thing that women are coming forward, but he also feels strongly that a mere allegation shouldn't determine the course," she said.

In 2016, Trump dismissed the allegations, which came from at least 16 different women, as false.

The allegations of sexual misconduct against Trump have received renewed attention recently after several prominent men in the worlds of politics, entertainment and media have been accused of sexual harassment, assault and rape.

"Several reports have shown those eyewitnesses also back up the President's claim in this process. And again, the American people knew this and voted for the President, and we feel like we're ready to move forward in that process," Sanders said.

Tags: donald trump, me too campaign, sarah sanders, sexual misconduct
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Modi eats mushrooms worth Rs 1.2 Cr every month, says Cong ally

2

Ice Age fossils, including mammoth, found at LA subway extension work

3

Wield the wand: Day-long convention of magicians in Thane to push for status of 'art'

4

Ookla report assigns 109th rank to India in world mobile internet speed

5

PSL spot-fixing row: PCB bans Nasir Jamshed for a year

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars, especially the actresses, turned up in their fashionable best at the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017 held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town's leading ladies up the glamour quotient at awards show

Kapoor family and Bollywood stars turned up amid heavy rains at the funeral of Shashi Kapoor, who passed away on Monday, held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shashi Kapoor cremated with state honours, SRK, Big B, others in attendance

In a shocking news to the entire Indian cinema, acting legend Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79. We remember the screen legend through his illustrious movie legacy.

RIP Shashi Kapoor: Remembering the legendary hero of Hindi cinema

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham