Tuesday, Dec 12, 2017 | Last Update : 08:12 PM IST

World, Americas

Accusations false, never met these women: Trump on sexual misconduct

AP
Published : Dec 12, 2017, 7:25 pm IST
Updated : Dec 12, 2017, 7:29 pm IST

Trump lashed out after 3 women who previously accused him of sexual harassment shared their stories on NBC's 'Megyn Kelly Today.'

Trump accused the Democrats for the allegations, saying they were now using sexual misconduct after failing to prove any collusion with Russia. (Photo: File/AFP)
 Trump accused the Democrats for the allegations, saying they were now using sexual misconduct after failing to prove any collusion with Russia. (Photo: File/AFP)

Washington: President Donald Trump, pushing back against women accusing him of sexual misconduct, insisted on Tuesday that he's the target of "false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don't know and/or have never met."

Trump lashed out on Twitter a day after three women who previously accused him of sexual harassment shared their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today."

Trump says Democrats "have been unable to show any collusion with Russia" and now are "moving on" to these allegations. He adds: "FAKE NEWS!"

The women - Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks - urged Congress to investigate Trump's behaviour.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders pledged to provide a list of eyewitnesses whose accounts exonerated the president.

She did not provide the list by late Monday.

The allegations surfaced during last year's presidential campaign, but the women raised the issue anew on the Kelly show Monday and at a news conference.

"It was heartbreaking last year," Holvey said. "We're private citizens and for us to put ourselves out there to try and show America who this man is and how he views women, and for them to say, 'Eh, we don't care,' it hurt."

The former beauty queen claimed that Trump ogled her and other Miss USA pageant contestants in their dressing room in 2006. 

Crooks is a former receptionist at Trump Tower and Leeds says she met Trump on a flight.

Sixteen women have come forward with a range of accusations against Trump, many after the release of the "Access Hollywood" tape last October in which Trump was caught on an open microphone bragging about groping women.

One woman, Summer Zevos, a contestant on Trump's reality show, "The Apprentice," sued, contending that Trump's denials of her accusations amount to false and defamatory statements.

Tags: donald trump, sexual misconduct, sarah huckabee sanders, access hollywood
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

